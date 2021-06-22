Amazon Shoppers Say These Earbuds Rival Pricey Models, and They're Way Cheaper Right Now
If you're constantly getting tangled up in your headphone cords, it might be time to invest in a pair of game-changing earbuds. While Apple AirPods and Samsung Galaxy Buds are two of the most popular models on the market, Amazon shoppers seem to have found a more affordable pair of buds that rival them in every possible way.
The Echo buds have racked up over 1,000 five-star ratings from customers who rave about their sleek design, high-tech features, and top-notch sound quality. While the earbuds are already a much more budget-friendly option than their competitors, they are cheaper than ever, thanks to Amazon Prime Day.
The earbuds are an impressive pair of headphones that are not only lightweight and comfortable enough to wear for long periods of time, but they are sweat-resistant too - making them a great choice to wear during workouts. They boast a sealed-ear design and have noise-canceling capabilities to prevent background noise from disrupting your favorite songs and podcasts.
Shoppers love how long the batteries last (you can get up to 5 hours of music playback) and the fact that the earbuds are compatible with digital assistants like Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant. What's more, the high-tech headphones are eco-friendly too! They're made with 21 percent post-consumer recycled plastics, and the company has pledged to "building new wind and solar farms to produce clean energy equivalent to the electricity used by this device."
"Wow! Amazed at how comfortable they are in my ears," wrote one customer. "The sound quality is excellent. So far, these are the best devices for listening I've ever had." While another raved, "These buds are great. I tested them side by side against the Airpods Pro, Samsung Buds Pro, and the Huawei Freebuds Pro. In sound fidelity, soundstage, and overall roundness of sound, the Echo buds win." Normally priced at $120 a pair, you can score the Echo buds for just $80 right now. Just remember, the deal is only good until 11:59 pm PT, so you'll have to act fast if you want to shop the popular earbuds at such a steep discount.