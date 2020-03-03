Amazon Shoppers Can’t Tell the Difference Between AirPods and These Earbuds That Are $25 — for Prime Members Only

Image zoom

If you’ve been thinking about buying AirPods but just can’t get past the price tag ($139; amazon.com), Amazon shoppers have discovered a few pairs that they think are just as good for a fraction of the cost. From these $40 earbuds that have more five-star ratings than AirPods to the Rademax Bluetooth Earbuds that customers call a “major competitor,” there are plenty of affordable options on the site. You can even buy a pair of earbuds that are considered AirPods-quality for just $25 right now — but only if you’re a Prime member.

The DuoTen Wireless Earbuds have hundreds of five-star reviews from customers who are “blown away” by their sound quality, battery life, and design. The earbuds are Bluetooth-enabled, noise-cancelling, and waterproof, and they have up to six hours of playtime with one charge. While the DuoTen buds usually retail for $40, anyone can get them for $35 right now by applying a coupon, but only Prime members can save an extra $10 with Just for Prime savings.

Buy It! DuoTen Wireless Earbuds, $24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Shoppers say they’re able to “call the last number dialed, adjust the volume, and skip the song just by tapping” the earbuds and note that they have “better noise cancellation than AirPods.” Plus, one customer said they’re so comfortable, they almost forgot they were wearing them during a 14-hour work shift.

“The sound quality on these is crazy good. I seriously couldn’t tell [the] difference between these and my friend’s AirPods. The set-up and connecting to your phone is extremely seamless and works really well,” another customer said. “They also fit in your ears quite well. I was able to work out without having either of them fall out.”

We’re not sure how long this $25 Just for Prime deal will last, so make sure you add the DuoTen Wireless Earbuds to your cart while they’re discounted. As one review put it: “No need to spend over $100 to buy AirPods — these do the trick.”