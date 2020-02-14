This Top-Rated Touch-Screen Laptop Is Up to $150 Off at Walmart Right Now

Image zoom

Anyone who owns a tablet such as the Apple iPad or Samsung Galaxy Tab knows how convenient they are. Small, thin, and thus incredibly portable, tablets are must-haves for travelers who need to work on the go. However, they usually lack the technical specs of, say, a MacBook Pro or Dell XPS computer. Looking for the best of both worlds? A touch-screen laptop is the happy medium.

One of the most popular touch-screen laptops available — the Dell Inspiron 14 — is on sale this Presidents Day weekend, meaning you can grab one for up $150 off on Walmart right now. The laptop comes with a fingerprint scanner that makes unlocking it unbelievably fast, and like other great touch-screen computers, you can fold it to stand on its own or lie completely flat, making the Inspiron 14 perfect for sketching, drawing, or movie- and TV-watching.

Buy It! Dell Inspiron 14 5482 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop with Intel Core i5-8265U, $599 (orig. $749); walmart.com

These external features don’t diminish what’s underneath the hood: The option with an Intel Core i7 processor has a speed of 4.6 GHz, which shoppers say provides smooth and fast experiences while running big programs. Plus, the laptop is even Alexa-compatible, so you can ask your Dell to play your favorite song via voice command.

Walmart shoppers have been raving about how useful the Inspiron 14 is. More than 1,200 of them have given it a five-star review, with one writing, “It is performing exactly how I had hoped. It’s speedy, the GeForce card is performing well in the Adobe CC suite, and so far no other problems.”

The last bit of good news? These laptops come with an HDMI and SD port each, plus three USB ports, so you won’t have to get extra adapters to plug in your phone or external drive (ahem, looking at you, Apple Multiport Adapter). You’ll find Dell’s Inspiron 14 for as little as $599 this weekend, so hurry and grab one on sale at Walmart now.

Buy It! Dell Inspiron 14 5482 2-in-1 Touch Screen Laptop with Intel Core i7-8565U, $699 (orig. $799); walmart.com

