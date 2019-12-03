You Can Still Get a Discounted Apple Watch on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom Amazon

Year after year, the Apple Watch continues to be a popular Christmas gift and thankfully, Amazon has plenty of Cyber Week deals that will help you save on the smartwatch ahead of the holidays.

Following Black Friday and Cyber Monday, Amazon is continuing several Apple Watch deals, including a special coupon offer on the Series 5 watch that’s just for Prime members. While anyone (even non-members) can save on select styles and sizes, Prime members, or anyone who signs up for a free month-long trial, will score extra savings on the watches below by applying the coupon featured in the listing.

Best Cyber Week 2019 Apple Watch Deals on Amazon

Those who were hoping to spend a little less can always gift the Apple Watch Series 3, which is back in stock in both white and black colorways and going for just $199. While it’s not on sale, the timepiece is still significantly less than the new Series 5. It’s likely to sell out again though, so you better grab it while you still can.

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3, $199; amazon.com

While the Series 5 comes with a few new features, like an always-on face and fall detection, every version comes with a built-in heart sensor for tracking workouts and activity. Every edition also alerts you to calls and texts, quickly pairs with your phone, features Apple Pay, and makes it easy to stream music and entertainment on the go.

No matter which one you choose to gift to yourself or someone else, we recommend purchasing it ASAP. They’re likely to sell out again, and with unknown quantities left, this may be your last chance to grab one in time for the holidays.

