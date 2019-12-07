These Were the Two Best-Selling Devices From Black Friday and Cyber Monday — and They're Both Still on Sale

Image zoom

While you’re bound to see trendy items under the Christmas tree this year (we’re looking at you baby Yoda Funko Pop), it looks like smart home devices will be another go-to gift — and there are two in particular that you’re going to see everywhere.

Shoppers purchased a record-breaking number of Amazon devices over Black Friday and Cyber Monday, according to the retailer. Among its many smart home gadgets, not to mention the millions of products available on its site, the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick 4k were Amazon’s two best-selling items over the major shopping weekend — and they’re still on sale amid Cyber Week!

Amazon’s Top-Selling Smart Home Gadgets

Amazon did not release the exact number of devices sold, but shared that folks around the globe bought millions of the two best-sellers, and millions more than last year — and that number is likely still going up. The Echo Dot smart speaker with Alexa is still 50 percent off, bringing the price down to $25, while the Fire TV Stick 4k, which comes with an Alexa-enabled remote is on sale for $25 for Prime members when you enter promo code 4KFIRETV at checkout.

Overall, smart home tech and devices sold like crazy. Millions of the iRobot Roomba 675 Robot Vacuum, Furbo Dog Camera, and Wemo Mini Smart Plug were also purchased, all of which are still on sale and make great gifts.

Not sure what to get the pickiest person you know, or the one who already has everything? Looks like your fellow shoppers just did all the research for you. You simply can’t go wrong with any of these gadgets!

