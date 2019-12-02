The 21 Best Cyber Monday TV Deals to Shop This Year — Including a Samsung Smart TV for $1,100 Off

Image zoom Philip Pacheco/Getty

If you’ve been waiting until after the Black Friday sale mayhem to grab a brand-new luxurious TV, now is the time: Cyber Monday TV deals are here! Today, we’re seeing some incredible discounts from popular brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG, and Vizio available on Amazon on Walmart, with savings as big as $1,100 on a Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K smart TV.

You’ll see the price slashed on an 85-inch 4K LED Sony smart TV by more than $800, too. You can also get a Vizio 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $658 on Walmart, or an LG 4K smart TV for as little as $267. And if you’re looking for something even more budget-friendly than that, TCL’s 50-inch 4K smart TV with built-in Roku TV is only $250.

With deals this good, we’re expecting these TVs to be flying off digital shelves all day long. If you’re overwhelmed by the options and don’t know where to start, check out our list below for the best TV deals you can score this Cyber Monday.

Best Samsung TV Deals

Samsung Flat 65-inch QLED 4K Q80 Series UHD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,697.99 (orig. $2,799.99); walmart.com

Samsung Flat 55-inch QLED 4K Q70 Series UHD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $997.99 (orig. $1,499.99); amazon.com or walmart.com

Samsung Flat 43-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $297.99 (orig. $429.99); amazon.com or walmart.com

Samsung Curved 55-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $477.99 (orig. $547.99); amazon.com

Samsung Frame 49-inch QLED 4K LS03 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $897.99 (orig. $1,197.99); amazon.com

Best Sony TV Deals

Sony 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $698 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com

Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility, $1,098 (orig. $1,499.99); amazon.com

Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $998 (orig. $1,199.99); amazon.com

Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $1,998 (orig. $2,799.99); amazon.com

Best LG TV Deals

LG 86-inch Nano 9 Series 4K UHD Smart LED NanoCell TV with 6 months of free Disney+, $2,796.99 (orig. $4,299); amazon.com

LG 49-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR, $266.99 (orig. $379.99); walmart.com

LG Alexa Built-in Nano 8 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV, $796.99 (orig. $1,049.99); amazon.com

LG Alexa Built-in 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $953.49 (orig. $1,599); amazon.com

Best Vizio TV Deals

Vizio P-Series Quantum 65-inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV, $879 (orig. $1,399.99); amazon.com

Vizio M-Series Quantum 50-inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Vizio 70-inch Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV, $658 (orig. $998); walmart.com

Vizio 60-inch Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV, $478 (orig. $528); walmart.com

Best TCL TV Deals

