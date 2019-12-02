The 21 Best Cyber Monday TV Deals to Shop This Year — Including a Samsung Smart TV for $1,100 Off

Black Friday deals, who?
If you’ve been waiting until after the Black Friday sale mayhem to grab a brand-new luxurious TV, now is the time: Cyber Monday TV deals are here! Today, we’re seeing some incredible discounts from popular brands such as Samsung, Sony, LG, and Vizio available on Amazon on Walmart, with savings as big as $1,100 on a Samsung 65-inch QLED 4K smart TV.
You’ll see the price slashed on an 85-inch 4K LED Sony smart TV by more than $800, too. You can also get a Vizio 70-inch 4K smart TV for just $658 on Walmart, or an LG 4K smart TV for as little as $267. And if you’re looking for something even more budget-friendly than that, TCL’s 50-inch 4K smart TV with built-in Roku TV is only $250.
With deals this good, we’re expecting these TVs to be flying off digital shelves all day long. If you’re overwhelmed by the options and don’t know where to start, check out our list below for the best TV deals you can score this Cyber Monday.
Best Samsung TV Deals
- Samsung Flat 65-inch QLED 4K Q80 Series UHD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,697.99 (orig. $2,799.99); walmart.com
- Samsung Flat 55-inch QLED 4K Q70 Series UHD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $997.99 (orig. $1,499.99); amazon.com or walmart.com
- Samsung Flat 43-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $297.99 (orig. $429.99); amazon.com or walmart.com
- Samsung Curved 55-inch 4K UHD 7 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $477.99 (orig. $547.99); amazon.com
- Samsung Frame 49-inch QLED 4K LS03 Series Ultra HD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $897.99 (orig. $1,197.99); amazon.com
Best Sony TV Deals
- Sony 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $698 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com
- Sony 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with Alexa Compatibility, $1,098 (orig. $1,499.99); amazon.com
- Sony 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $998 (orig. $1,199.99); amazon.com
- Sony 85-inch 4K Ultra HD LED TV, $1,998 (orig. $2,799.99); amazon.com
Best LG TV Deals
- LG 86-inch Nano 9 Series 4K UHD Smart LED NanoCell TV with 6 months of free Disney+, $2,796.99 (orig. $4,299); amazon.com
- LG 49-inch Class 4K UHD 2160p LED Smart TV With HDR, $266.99 (orig. $379.99); walmart.com
- LG Alexa Built-in Nano 8 Series 65-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED NanoCell TV, $796.99 (orig. $1,049.99); amazon.com
- LG Alexa Built-in 75-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $953.49 (orig. $1,599); amazon.com
Best Vizio TV Deals
- Vizio P-Series Quantum 65-inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV, $879 (orig. $1,399.99); amazon.com
- Vizio M-Series Quantum 50-inch Class 4K HDR Smart TV, $399.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com
- Vizio 70-inch Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV, $658 (orig. $998); walmart.com
- Vizio 60-inch Class V-Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV, $478 (orig. $528); walmart.com
Best TCL TV Deals
- TCL 65-inch Class 5-Series 4K UHD Dolby Vision HDR TV with Roku, $549.99 (orig. $1,199.99); amazon.com
- TCL 50-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV, $249.99 (orig. $479.99); amazon.com
- TCL 43-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Dolby Vision HDR Roku Smart LED TV, $249.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com
- TCL 43-inch Class 4K Ultra HD Roku Smart LED TV, $219.99 (orig. $429.99); walmart.com