You Can Save Hundreds on the Latest iPhone, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel Phones Right Now

Cyber Monday lead-up deals are finally here, making us forget all about Black Friday like it’s a useless ex and gain a pep in our step with new-love excitement. Some of the best deals to score during this time of year are on the latest tech devices you’ve been eyeing for months — and right now, you can shop the newest phones from Apple, Google, Samsung, and more for hundreds off the original price tags.

The best Cyber Monday phone deals have already started raining down on us from the internet heavens above, and we’ve tracked down some steep discounts on current models, like the Google Pixel 4, Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S10, and Apple iPhone XS. Some will even arrive unlocked, meaning you can start setting them up right away from the comfort of your own home.

Walmart is offering a different kind of bonus for those who upgrade their phones this shopping weekend, with the potential to get an eGift Card worth up to $450 when you shop Apple iPhone and Samsung Galaxy phones.

Below are the best Cyber Monday 2019 phone deals you can start shopping right now ahead of the big day itself. And once you’ve picked our your device, make sure to jazz it up with all the right protective accessories — a bunch of iPhone cases are on sale, like these clear and leather styles.

Apple iPhone XS Max (64GB)

The prepaid iPhone XS Max is marked down by $100 at the moment, bringing the price of the coveted Apple device down to just under $1,000. With the XS, you’ll have the top-of-the-line features you’ve come to expect from Apple phones, like impressive camera quality (including both regular and front-facing Portrait Mode), super retina OLED screen display, and face recognition tools. The sleek phone is available in silver, space grey, and rose gold, and comes with a Simple Mobile SIM kit and instructions on how to activate your phone lickity-split.

$999.999 (orig. $1,099.99)

Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Plus Factory Unlocked Cell Phone with 256GB and Ear Buds

Aside from being marked down to its lowest price ever on Amazon right now, the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Plus also comes with a free pair of Galaxy earbuds. The Note 10 Plus has garnered a reputation for its super fast performance, long-lasting battery, great camera and photo quality, and high-resolution OLED display — it even features the latest air gesture technology, and you can shop the phone for just about $330 less as we speak.

$899.99 (orig. $1,229.98)

Google Pixel 4 — 64GB – Unlocked

The most current Google Pixel model is also marked down to its lowest point on Amazon in honor of the Black Friday-Cyber Monday 2019 weekend, and you can shop the phone in three colors — Just Black, Clearly White, and Oh So Orange — for just $599. Known for its ability to capture vivid photographs, the Google phone now features an improved Night Sight that’s not just faster and easter to use, but so high-quality it can even shoot photos of the Milky Way. The Google Assistant lets you use voice commands for tasks like texting and sharing photos, while the Quick Gestures function will have you skipping songs and silencing calls with a wave of your hand. Oh, and you can officially say “bye, Felicia” to robocalls thanks to the Pixel 4’s Call Screen filtering system.

$599 (orig. $799)

Samsung Galaxy S10 Factory Unlocked Phone with 128GB and Ear Buds

Another Samsung Galaxy and Ear Bud bundle, this deal sees the S10 with an immersive Cinematic Infinity Display for over 30 percent less. The phone delivers premium sound, photo, and touch security features, and also includes the same Quick Ambient Mode as Samsung’s Note, which lets you control how much surrounding noise you hear while the ear buds are in so you can stay safe. Shop the phone on sale in black, white, flamingo pink, or prism blue, and set it up as soon as it arrives on your doorstep thanks to its unlocked setting.

$699.99 (orig. $1,029.98)