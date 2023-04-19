Carrie Underwood Gardens with These Wildly Popular Beats Earbuds — and They're on Sale

Published on April 19, 2023

Apparently, singing isn't Carrie Underwood's only talent — she has a green thumb, too.

Earlier this week, the country star, 40, shared photos of her backyard garden on Instagram, and her homegrown veggies are seriously impressive. Underwood took makeup-free selfies proudly showing off hearty carrots, radishes, and leafy greens. In the sunny snapshots, the eight-time Grammy winner wore a blue tank top and black earbuds.

Carrie-Underwood-beats-split-041823-02

Although we don't know what Underwood was listening to while she pulled fresh veggies from the dirt, we do know the exact earbuds she used: the Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, which are on sale at Amazon.

Beats Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone Chip
Amazon

Buy It! Beats Powerbeats Pro Wireless Earbuds, $189.99 (orig. $249.95); amazon.com

If earbuds tend to fall out of your ears, these Beats headphones might eliminate that problem, thanks to adjustable ear hooks that keep the earbuds secure. The wildly popular Beats earbuds boast up to nine hours of listening time, and more than 24 hours with the charging case. More than 36,000 Amazon shoppers have given them a five-star rating, and reviewers deem the sound quality "outstanding."

The Beats wireless headphones are water and sweat-resistant, so you can easily work out with them — just take it from carrot-loving Carrie, who did manual labor in the sun. Just be sure to nab these sure-to-be staple earbuds while they're marked down to less than $200.

Over-ear headphones have been making a comeback recently, and this best-selling version by Beats is also on sale at Amazon. Over 28,000 customers have given them their seal of approval, calling them "the best headphones" they've ever owned. Despite thinking that the headband would be uncomfortable, reviewers were pleasantly surprised by the lightweight, comfy fit. Right now, you can get the Beats Studio3 Headphones for $100 off.

Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Over-Ear Headphones
Amazon

Buy It! Beats Studio3 Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones, $249.99 (orig. $349.95); amazon.com

Headphones are something you probably use every single day, whether you're gardening like Carrie, walking your dog, running, or cooking — and Beats is one of the most trusted tech brands around. Take a page out of Underwood's book and invest in a pair of Beats headphones while they're on sale. Shop more popular Beats earbuds below.

Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds - Apple W1 Headphone Chip, Magnetic Earphones
Amazon

Buy It! Beats Flex Wireless Earbuds, $39.99 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com

Beats Fit Pro - True Wireless Noise Cancelling Earbuds - Apple H1 Headphone
Amazon

Buy It! Beats Fit Pro Noise Canceling Earbuds, $199.95; amazon.com

