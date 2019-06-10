These Insanely Popular, Limited Edition Bose Headphones Are Back on Amazon — and They’re At Their Lowest Price Ever

If you’ve been in the market for a pair of quality noise-cancelling headphones, now’s your chance to grab a pair: Bose’s popular QuietComfort 35 headphones are back at its lowest price on Amazon — which includes its newest, limited edition rose gold color.

The wireless Bose headphones are an Amazon favorite with close to 2,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who say they’re incredibly lightweight, comfortable, and truly noise-cancelling. While the headphones traditionally come in black and silver options, Bose launched a new rose gold color back in April. The limited edition color has been out of stock on Amazon until this month, when it was re-listed for $50 off. This is the first time the headphones have been at this low price since they were released on Amazon. (All three colors are discounted right now.)

Amazon

Buy It! Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones, $299 (orig. $349); amazon.com

The headphones are Alexa and Bluetooth-enabled, and connect to a free Bose app on your smartphone that controls the level of noise cancellation, music sharing, and more. Shoppers are so enamored by the Bose headphones they tend to leave several paragraph-long reviews on Amazon, detailing everything from the look, feel, and quality of the headphones.

“No other way to put it — these are extraordinary. I made the mistake of trying these on at some point in the past, being amazed, then attempting to duplicate the experience with a much cheaper substitute,” wrote one reviewer. “The quality of the noise cancellation, the quality of the sound, the comfort, and the physical construction are all far, far superior on the Bose device. If you are looking for the best noise cancelling experience around, you’ll need to pay for it, and you will likely not be disappointed here.”

One reviewer even joked that its noise-cancelling abilities are so good, witchcraft has to be involved. “I am forced to the conclusion that witchcraft must have been employed in the creation of the noise cancellation in these headphones. Just now I had nothing playing on them while lying in bed and out of curiosity I turned off the noise cancellation. I was confused when I suddenly heard a loud rumbling. I took off the headphones and realized it was my white noise machine on my bedside table. I turned the noise cancellation back on and the sound completely disappeared. How in the world can it do that?” they wrote.

Since the Bose headphones on Amazon tend to go back up to its original price of $349 every now and then (all three colors are discounted right now), we don’t know how long this deal will last, or how long the rose gold will remain in stock — so you’ll want to act fast and add them to your cart ASAP!