Amazon Just Marked Down These Insanely Popular Bose Headphones to Their Lowest Price Ever

If you’ve been in the market for a pair of quality noise-cancelling headphones, now’s your chance to grab a pair: All colors of Bose’s popular QuietComfort 35 headphones are at their lowest price on Amazon right before Black Friday — including the limited-edition rose gold for just $249.

The wireless Bose headphones are an Amazon favorite with over 2,500 five-star reviews from shoppers who say they’re incredibly lightweight, comfortable, and truly noise-cancelling. While the headphones traditionally come in black and silver options, Bose launched a new rose gold color earlier this year. It’s rare that all three are on sale at the same time, so you’ll want to take advantage of this deal quick. Not to mention, the rose gold headphones are the lowest they’ve ever been marked down on the site — talk about a deal!

The headphones are Alexa and Bluetooth-enabled, and connect to a free Bose app on your smartphone that controls the level of noise cancellation, music sharing, and more. Shoppers are so enamored by the Bose headphones they tend to leave several paragraph-long reviews on Amazon, detailing everything from the look, feel, and quality of the headphones.

“No other way to put it — these are extraordinary. I made the mistake of trying these on at some point in the past, being amazed, then attempting to duplicate the experience with a much cheaper substitute,” wrote one reviewer. “The quality of the noise cancellation, the quality of the sound, the comfort, and the physical construction are all far, far superior on the Bose device. If you are looking for the best noise cancelling experience around, you’ll need to pay for it, and you will likely not be disappointed here.”

One reviewer even joked that its noise-cancelling abilities are so good, witchcraft has to be involved. “I am forced to the conclusion that witchcraft must have been employed in the creation of the noise cancellation in these headphones. Just now I had nothing playing on them while lying in bed and out of curiosity, I turned off the noise cancellation. I was confused when I suddenly heard a loud rumbling. I took off the headphones and realized it was my white noise machine on my bedside table. I turned the noise cancellation back on and the sound completely disappeared. How in the world can it do that?” they wrote.

Amazon says it’ll keep this deal up until Cyber Monday, but with a price tag this low, we’re not sure the Bose QuietComfort headphones will be in stock until then. So if you’re eyeing them for yourself (or need to get started on that holiday shopping!), we recommend adding them to your cart ASAP.