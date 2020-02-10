Bose’s Popular Rose Gold Headphones Are the Cheapest They’ve Ever Been on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom

In case you missed snagging a pair of discounted Bose headphones during Amazon’s big holiday sales, you’re in luck. Amazon just slashed the price of Bose’s rose gold QuietComfort 35 II headphones down to $220 — the lowest it’s ever been.

The last time the rose gold headphones were significantly discounted, they were $279, so today’s markdown is even more impressive. Since the style dropped last year, it’s accumulated impeccable ratings, with 89 percent of customers leaving five-star reviews. (The original black and silver options, which have over 3,000 five-star reviews, currently aren’t on sale.)

Image zoom Bose

Buy It! Bose QuietComfort 35 II Noise Cancelling Headphones, $220 (orig. $349); amazon.com

The headphones feature three levels of noise cancellation, are Alexa-enabled, and have a battery life of up to 20 hours. Shoppers say the noise-cancellation feature “does a nice job of silencing almost everything” and note that the headphones are comfortable enough to “wear all day.”

RELATED: Amazon Is Selling This Powerful Cordless Vacuum Cleaner for 45% Off — but Only for Prime Members

“Overall these are probably my favorite thing of all time now,” one customer wrote. “They’re super cute and a lot more elegant-looking in person. I was afraid they might be a little chunky-looking, but they’re actually a really nice design despite not changing for the past few years. They’re really comfortable and the noise cancellation is crazy, it’s super impressive! Definitely go with these if you’re deciding between a few models.”

If you order them today, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II headphones are guaranteed to make it to your doorstep before Valentine’s Day. Whether you want to treat yourself or a loved one, we recommend adding them to your cart before this major deal is over.