Bose’s Ultra Popular Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are Majorly Marked Down on Amazon for the Next 24 Hours

Amazon Prime Day 2020 is officially in full swing. From the Instant Pot to the Roomba robot vacuum, tons of customer-favorite products are discounted right now — including these popular Bose noise-cancelling headphones.

You don’t need to be an audiophile to know the Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Headphones are considered one of the best options out there. Boasting over 23,000 five-star ratings on Amazon, the headphones are lauded for their noise-cancelling abilities and comfortable design. They come in three colors — black, silver, and rose gold — are Alexa-enabled, and have a battery life of up to 20 hours after a full charge.

The popular headphones usually retail for $349, but Prime members can shop the black, silver, and limited edition midnight blue colors for just $199 today. The deal lasts until tonight at 2:59 am EST.

Shoppers love the Bose headphones so much, they tend to leave several paragraph-long reviews raving that they’re lightweight, have great sound quality, and can effectively block out noise even when you’re not listening to anything.

“What you're getting here is an excellent portable set of headphones that sound pretty sweet and have excellent noise reduction,” one customer wrote. “I ride the subway to work every day, and once I set the [active noise cancellation] and turn on the music, I never hear another sound other than the music. They're also reasonably comfortable and actually fit my big ears and head very well too.”

The same customer also backs up Bose’s claim of 20 hours of use from a single charge, writing: “I am inclined to believe that figure. I can charge them on Monday, and by week's end, I have ridden the train for a combined 15 hours, and have plenty of juice left.”