Bose's Super Popular Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are at Their Lowest Price Ever for Prime Day

This Amazon Prime Day, there are over two million deals to shop from across every category on the site, from small business offerings to unreal markdowns on home essentials. If you're not sure where to start, we have a recommendation for you: Bose's popular noise-cancelling headphones are at their lowest price ever today, making them one of the best deals to snag over the next 48 hours.
The Noise-Cancelling Headphones 700 are Bose's latest over-the-ear option that launched in 2019. They're an upgraded version of the brand's classic QuietComfort 35, which have over 40,500 five-star ratings on Amazon (they're on sale, too). The newer model is slowly catching up - it currently has 15,800 five-stars from shoppers. Other than the impressive number of ratings, the headphones stand out thanks to their super sleek design and powerful noise-cancellation capabilities, which include 11 adjustable levels of active noise-cancelling.
Right now, you can snag the headphones for $170 off in the Soapstone color, which have a white base with a rose gold headband.
Customers say that they're "blown away" by the sound and call quality of the headphones, and that they're the "best evolution" of Bose's QuietComfort series.
"I rarely leave reviews but I'm floored by the noise-cancelling capabilities of these headphones," one shopper wrote. "I literally use it all day long for three purposes: as a speaker/microphone for phone calls and Zoom meetings, to listen to podcasts and YouTube videos, and to block out noise since I live downtown Seattle... If you're looking for good noise cancelling headphones AND [a] microphone, I really don't think you can do any better with these."
The same customer wrote that the headphones have other "awesome" features, like "20 hours of use on one charge," adding that it charges fast, too. They continued, "You can also adjust the level of noise-cancelling you want, use Alexa with it, and it's got a decent range (I can wear it all around the house with very minimal cutout). It's a keeper!"
Bose is also offering discounts on its QuietComfort 35 and SoundLink models.
We have a feeling tons of shoppers will be adding the Bose noise-cancelling headphones to their carts while their price is so low, so make sure you buy yours before the deal is gone for good.
