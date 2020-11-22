Bose’s Popular Noise-Cancelling Headphones Are at Their Lowest Price Ever (Again) Ahead of Black Friday

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Do you hear that? It’s the sound of an early Black Friday deal you won’t want to miss.

The noise-cancelling headphones are considered the absolute best by thousands of shoppers — 29,000 customers have left them a five-star rating, and 11,000 of them liked them so much, they left a rave review, too. Plenty of people said that you “can’t go wrong” with the headphones due to their high sound quality, superior comfort, and excellent noise-cancellation capabilities.

“As a programmer working from home, being able to tune out distractions is a must... I bit the bullet and bought these and was blown away how quiet everything else became,” one shopper wrote. “I am in my own quiet world. I will say that it doesn't block every sound 100 percent, but it decreases them by a huge amount. I can focus so much better. I also use these during meditation and am blissfully uninterrupted. The battery life is amazing — I listened to music all day and only used 10% battery! No frustration using these, seriously life changing.”

Some customers added that the headphones are so comfortable and sound-proof, they wear them even when they’re not listening to anything. Another shopper wrote: “I often put them on and forget to play music because I can focus really well without music when I wear these.”