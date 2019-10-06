8 Wireless Earbuds on Amazon That Are Cheaper Than Apple’s AirPods

Image zoom

Apple’s popular AirPods may come highly recommended by over 1,645 Amazon shoppers who gave them a five-star review, but they also come with a hefty price tag. Thankfully, there are plenty of other wireless earbuds out there that provide the same cord-free experience for much less.

Those who are ready to cut cords can do so with one of these much more affordable wireless earbuds on Amazon that start at just $50. While we’re certainly not hating on Apple’s marked-down $144.95 AirPods, there are plenty of options out there — with all sorts of impressive features like touch controls, remote charging, and virtual assistants — for every price point.

Even the retailer is getting on board with the new audio trend with the launch of its new truly wireless earbuds, Echo Buds, which you can snag for just $129.99. Unlike any other pair on the market, these in-ear headphones connect with Alexa and feature Bose’s active noise reduction technology to limit background noise.

Read to make phone calls or stream your favorite music, podcasts, and more without annoying cords getting in the way? Here are some of the best and most affordable, Prime-eligible wireless bluetooth earbuds you can get on Amazon right now.

Best Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds on Amazon:

Aukey EP-T16S Earbuds

This $50 set has earned an impressive 4.5-star rating on Amazon with reviewers praising their sound quality, price point, and overall value. Just like higher-end options on the market, these earbuds have a built-in multi-function touch button on the exterior of each earbud that lets you answer calls, turn up the volume, skip songs, and more — without having to reach for your phone. A single charge lasts up to three hours while its included charging case provides an additional eight to nine hours of power (11 hours total).

Buy It! Aukey EP-T16S Earbuds, $49.99; amazon.com

Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds

The brand behind some of Amazon’s most popular and affordable audio products relaunched these earbuds in 2019 with an improved sound and fit, making the already popular earbuds an even bigger hit with shoppers. Their lightweight feel ensures they’re comfortable for long commutes or hours at your desk, plus they’re sweat- and rain-proof, so they’re great for working out and running, too.

Buy It! Anker Soundcore Liberty Neo Earbuds, $49.99; amazon.com

Soul Electronics St-XX True Wireless Earbuds

If other earbuds make your ears feel sore after a while, you’ll love this lightweight option, which is designed to be comfortable for hours. With fast auto-pairing, up to 25 hours of battery power, and a weatherproof design, these are a great value, coming in under $55. Plus, they come in six colors including lemon yellow, raspberry red, and sakura pink.

Buy It! Soul Electronics St-XX True Wireless Earbuds, $53.38; amazon.com

Anker Liberty Air Earbuds

Those who are after high-quality sound and top-notch mics will appreciate Anker’s Liberty Air earbuds, which boast Anker’s renowned audio technology and a noise-cancelling microphone in each bud that reduces background noise for phone calls. With five hours of power per charge (plus 20 total hours provided by its battery case) and included 18-month warranty, these $60 earbuds are some of the best available for this price point.

Buy It! Anker Liberty Air Earbuds, $59.99; amazon.com

Edifier True Wireless Earbuds

Walk around your house or office untethered with these ergonomic and noise-isolating wireless earbuds, which stay connected to your phone up to 30 feet away. These Edifier earbuds also feature a handy mono mode, allowing you to take one out while getting a complete audio experience in the other that you’ll be grateful for if you’re constantly getting interrupted at work. They also come with an impressive charging case that provides up to 32 hours of power.

Buy It! Edifier True Wireless Earbuds, $79.99; amazon.com

Wireless Earbuds TicPods

Similar to Amazon’s Echo Buds, these $100 TicPods from Ticwatch can connect you with a voice assistant — say, Google or Siri — to make phone calls, stream music, and more hands-free. Plus, they also feature touch controls, allowing you to turn up the volume or make other adjustments by simply tapping your earbuds. Get them in your choice of three colors — elegant ice, sleek navy ice, or bold lava.

Buy It! Wireless Earbuds TicPods, $99.99; amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Buds

These four-star earbuds are designed to impress. With high-quality AKG audio, a chic, minimalist look, fast Bluetooth pairing, and touch controls, these are a great choice for both Samsung and Apple phone users who want a versatile set of earbuds for everyday use. And thanks to their lightweight feel and comfy design, you can wear them for hours — or even fall asleep with them — without experiencing discomfort.

Buy It! Samsung Galaxy Buds, $117.98; amazon.com

Echo Buds

Similar to your Echo device, these wireless earbuds listen to your commands, allowing you to make phone calls, listen to audiobooks, or get directions by simply asking Alexa for a little assistance (and don’t fret, you can always mute your mic if you’re concerned about privacy). And since they come with built-in Bose active noise reduction, sensors that detect when they’re in or out of your ear, and a snug fit thanks to three included wing tip sizes, they’ll help you tune out your surroundings for an even better audio experience. (Note: These earbuds are available for preorder now and will ship on October 30.)

Buy It! Echo Buds, $129.99; amazon.com