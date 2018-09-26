Celebrities Love Wireless Headphones—Here’s Why You Should Buy Them, Too

If you’re like us, you’ve probably thrown wired headphones in your bag to later find them tangled up in a mess that takes way too long to untangle. Because we’re tired of that happening (and fed up with wires getting caught on things like our fave hoop earrings) we’re opting for wireless headphones, instead. Plus, they’re cool and stylish, so naturally we want in on the tech craze like celebs Serena Williams, Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga.

And while the look and obvious benefits of going cordless are enough reasons to invest in wireless headphones, the technology behind it is pretty cool too (hello, bluetooth!). Some wireless headphones can be a bit of an investment, but there’s plenty of budget-friendly ones that provide quality sound and maximum comfort. We went ahead and rounded up everything from the best wireless earbuds for working out to the best noise cancelling headphones—at every price point.

Keep scrolling to find our favorite wireless headphones for your budget so you can start jamming out to, say, Drake’s “In My Feelings” or Taylor Swift’s “Delicate”—tangle-free!

Best Wireless Earbuds for Working Out

Best Budget Option: Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones

Looking for a pair of inexpensive headphones for working out? These Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones are listed as a best-seller on Amazon (with over 5,600 five-star reviews)—and they’re only $20. These over-the-ear headphones are designed to provide maximum comfort thanks to their memory foam ear tips. And you’ll never have to worry about sweating too much because they’re completely waterproof.

Buy It! Mpow Flame Bluetooth Headphones, $19.99; amazon.com

Best Mid-Priced Option: YEVO Air Wireless Headphones

Whether you’re lifting weights or running laps, these YEVO Air Wireless Headphones are one of the best wireless headphones for running or working out. These true wireless earbuds are designed to fit securely in your ears so you won’t lose one while you work on your fitness.

Buy It! YEVO Air Wireless Headphones, $129; farfetch.com

Best High-End Option: BackBeat FIT Boost Edition Sport Earbuds

If you love listening to music during your morning jog, you’ll want to buy the Plantronics BackBeat Boost Earbuds ASAP. The sleek headphones feature a behind-the-ear design and come with a soft neckband, which you’ll barely feel while you’re running. And best of all, they’re sweatproof wireless earbuds—meaning you can take that extra lap without worrying about ruining them.

Buy It! Plantronics BackBeat FIT Boost Edition Sport Earbuds, $173; amazon.com

Best Noise Cancelling Headphones

Best Budget Option: Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones

Sit back, relax, and enjoy a noise-free flight with the Sony Noise Reduction Dynamic Stereo Headphones. They’re designed with padded ear cups and an adjustable head strap so you can completely cover your ears and tune out that passenger that’s snoring really loud.

Buy It! Sony Noise Cancelling Headphones, $104.99; amazon.com

Best Mid-Priced Option: Beats by Dr. Dre

Beats by Dr. Dre are the headphones spotted on the ears of so many celebrities. Serena Williams and Nicki Minaj love them so much that they’ve starred in a commercial for the brand. If they can block out the constant shouting from the paparazzi, they can definitely block out the noise from the crying baby on your flight or that neighbor who just won’t be quiet.

Buy It! Beats by Dr. Dre Studio 2 Wireless Over-Ear Phones, $199.99; walmart.com

Best High-End Option: Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones

When it comes to buying the best noise cancelling headphones, Amazon’s top pick is the Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones (and over 1,000 Amazon customers agree). With their noise-rejecting dual-microphone you can easily take conference calls and use the newly included Amazon Alexa feature. Similar to the experience with an Echo Dot, you can ask Alexa to turn the volume up or down or to switch to your 90s throwback playlist.

Buy It! Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones, $349; amazon.com

Stylish Wireless Headphones Our Editors Love

Best Budget Option: Urbanears Plattan II Headphones

We know they have to be quality headphones when celebs like Emma Roberts and Drew Barrymore wear them everywhere—which is why the Urbanears Plattan II Headphones are at the top of celebrity and entertainment ecommerce writer, Alex Warner’s list to try. “I’m a diehard Apple user and have the iPhone 7. It’s so frustrating not being able to charge my phone and listen to music at the same. Wireless headphones have been my savior! I’m currently using a pair of Focal Spark wireless earbuds, but I’ve been dying to get my hands on the celeb-loved Urbanears. That machine washable headband would be a total game changer for me, too.”

Buy It! Plattan II Headphones, $50; shopbop.com

Best Mid-Priced Option: Focal Listen Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Microphone

Headphones have become something of a fashion statement, which makes finding the perfect pair for every outfit tough. Fashion and beauty ecommerce writer, Laura Reilly, knows just how difficult this can be, which is why she’s turned to Focal Listen Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. “I’ve never been much of an over-the-ears headphone person—but I’m also someone who’ll try anything once. Which is why, when these headphones entered my life, I let myself be won over by their green charm,” she says. “Not only is the sound quality an argument for ear-covering headphones, but their ease of use (no wires!) and sleek style make me actually proud to wear them in public.” The headphones come in a stylish olive green, black, blue, and purple.

Buy It! Focal Listen Wireless Over-Ear Headphones with Microphone, $189.95; amazon.com

Best High-End Option: B&O Play by Band and Olfusen H4 Over-Ear Headphones

Battery life is everything, especially when traveling long distances with minimal access to an outlet, which is why you need to invest in B&O Play by Band and Olfusen H4 Over-Ear Headphones. The rechargeable bluetooth headphones will last up to 19 hours, and perhaps the best part is that they’re so pretty. Our ecommerce editorial director, Chloe Reznikov, owns these and loves them. “They’re super comfortable and don’t give me headaches like some headphones do when I wear them for awhile, plus the sound quality is great, and I don’t have to charge them often,” she says.

Buy It! B&O Play by Band and Olfusen H4 Over-Ear Headphones, $299; bloomingdales.com