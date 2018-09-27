7 Celeb-Loved Tech Accessories That Make Perfect Gifts

Christmas is just around the corner — well, Christmas lists and holiday shopping that is — which means we’re already starting to stress out about finding the perfect gifts for our family and friends. If you, like us, have given one too many Ulta gifts sets, it’s always a safe bet to gift anyone on your list something they can get a lot of use out of on the reg: tech accessories.

From instant cameras to fitness trackers, there’s a huge selection of tech products that make really great gift ideas. And to help you decide what ones are actually worth buying, we rounded up seven products we always see celebrities like Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Gigi Hadid using.

Keep scrolling to find the best tech gifts to shop this year.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera

The instant camera recently made its comeback — and its photos are making their way onto social media. You’ve probably seen any of the Kardashian sisters post pictures on Instagram of their instant camera snapshots (like Kylie Jenner’s collage of pics, below). Khloe Kardashian’s favorite is the Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, and it’s available on Amazon for just under $60!

Kylie Jenner Instagram; Amazon

Buy It! Fujifilm Instax Mini 9 Instant Camera, $56; amazon.com

LuMee Phone Case

If you scroll through Kim Kardashian’s Instagram, you’ll notice all of her selfies are perfectly lit — thanks to the LuMee phone case. The bright, high-quality light balances out the uneven backlighting in your photos so they look professionally taken as if you have your own mobile lighting studio. If your friends love to take pictures, give them a gift that will perfect their selfies. (We suggest this LuMee Duo Kimoji iPhone Case for the Kardashian-obsessed.)

LuMee Instagram; Urban Outfitters

Buy It! LuMee Duo Kimoji Pink Collage iPhone Case, $79.99; urbanoutfitters.com

Apple Watch

From smartwatches to fitness trackers, wearable technology has become increasingly popular over the past few years — and some of your favorite celebrities are on board with the trend. Oprah Winfrey, Mindy Kaling, and Demi Lovato have been spotted sporting the Apple Watch. Even Beyoncé has her own 18-karat gold Apple Watch, which is probably a little over your gift budget. The regular Apple Watch isn’t nearly as expensive, and you can currently nab a version of the series 3 for $329. But if you’re really trying to give the best gifts (and able to drop even more cash) — why not go all in with the new Apple Watch Series 4? Plus, you could always give someone who already owns an Apple watch some festive watch bands like these glitter ones.

Uri Schanker/GC Images; Macy's

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3, $329; macys.com

Fitbit

The popular fitness tracker has been seen on everyone from former president Barack Obama to pop singer Britney Spears. Fitbit launched just five years ago in 2013, and has since become one of the go-to gadgets for tracking steps. The new Fitbit Charge 3 also tracks your heart rate (and so much more) to better optimize your exercises, making this the best gift for fitness lovers.

EPA/MADE NAGI; Courtesy Fitbit

Buy It! Fitbit Charge 3, $149.95; fitbit.com

Beats by Dr. Dre

A pair of wireless headphones should definitely be at the top of your list of gifts to buy for yourself and a friend this year — specifically Beats by Dr. Dre. Celebrities like Serena Williams and Nicki Minaj love them so much, that they now endorse them. And surprisingly, you can snag these quality headphones at Walmart for $200!

Nicki Minaj Instagram; B&H

Buy It! Beats by Dr. Dre Studio 2.0 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones, $199.99; walmart.com

Selfie Stick

What do Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Barack Obama have in common? They’ve all used a selfie stick — a device that holds your smartphone and extends past your reach so everyone and everything can get in the picture. This pocket-size Yoozoon Selfie Stick also doubles as a tripod, so you can get photos from all different angles. Plus, it’s a top pick on Amazon (with over 1,000 positive reviews), so your loved one is bound to love this.

Vogue/Youtube; Amazon

Buy It! Yoozon Selfie Stick Bluetooth with Wireless Remote and Tripod, $21.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com

Away Suitcase

Stardom comes with a lot of travel, which means celebs need reliable luggage — and one of their favorite luggage brands is Away. It’s a go-to for stars like Jessica Alba and Karlie Kloss because of its cult favorite suitcase, The Carry-On. The suitcase is designed with a hard outer shell and multiple internal compartments to make packing and traveling easier. Plus, it comes with an ejectable battery that can charge any phone, making it the best gift for the friend who’s always on the go.

SplashNews.com; Away Travel

Buy It! Away The Carry-On, $225; awaytravel.com