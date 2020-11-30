40 Incredible Tech Deals to Shop from Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale — Including Apple AirPods and Samsung Laptops
Score discounted headphones, laptops, TVs, and more
While new electronic devices are at the top of many people’s holiday wish lists, they often get very expensive. Luckily, Amazon — one of our favorite places to shop for gifts — just dropped its epic Cyber Monday sale, and the deals on electronics are not to be missed!
Thousands of tech products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Bose have been majorly marked down. That includes this Samsung laptop that’s discounted by 20 percent, these Apple AirPods that are on sale for only $140, and this PS4 external hard drive that’s $40 off.
And it’s not just big-ticket items that are seeing price cuts. There are tons of deals on smaller smart home devices and smartwatches, too, like this Apple Watch, this Ring video doorbell, and this Echo Show. And don’t forget to scoop up a new pair of headphones or a high-tech digital camera while they’re available on Amazon for a fraction of their original retail prices.
This is likely the last time you’ll see prices this low before the holidays, so we suggest getting all of your shopping done while these unbeatable deals are still around. To help make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve rounded up the 40 best electronics deals happening at Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 sale right now. Keep reading to shop them all.
Best TV Deals
- TCL 40-Inch Smart TV, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Sony 65-Inch Smart TV, $798 (orig. $999.99)
- Toshiba 32-Inch Smart TV, $119.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Samsung 32-Inch Smart TV, $397.99 (orig. $499.99)
- Sony 65-Inch Smart TV, $895 (orig. $999.99)
Best Laptop Deals
- Samsung Chromebook Laptop, $189.85 (orig. $249.99)
- HP Stream Laptop, $263 (orig. $349)
- Apple MacBook Pro, $2,399 (orig. $2,799)
- HP Celeron Stream Laptop, $254 (orig. $349)
- Acer Chromebook Laptop, $259 (orig. $329.99)
Best Headphone Deals
- Apple Airpods, $139.98 (orig. $199)
- Beats Solo3 Wireless Headphones, $119 (orig. $199.95)
- Bose QuietComfort Bluetooth Headphones, $199 (orig. $299)
- Sony Wireless Headphones, $38 (orig. $59.99)
- Powerbeats2 Wireless Headphones, $159.98 (orig. $199.95)
Best Smart Home Deals
- Echo Show 5, $44.99 (orig. $89.99)
- Teckin Smart Plug, $12.79 (orig. $15.99)
- Kasa Smart Light Bulbs, $13.99 (orig. $16.99)
- Ecobee Smart Thermostat, $199 (orig. $249)
- Ring Video Doorbell, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
Best Tablet Deals
- Apple iPad Pro, $949 (orig. $999)
- Fire HD 10 Tablet, $79 (orig. $149.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $149.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Fire HD Kids Tablet, $79.99 (orig. $139.99)
- Samsung Galaxy 10 Tablet, $228.11 (orig. $279.99)
Best Smartwatch Deals
- Apple Watch Series 3, $214 (orig. $229)
- Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch, $279.95 (orig. $329.95)
- Fitbit Charge 3, $124 (orig. $149.95)
- Fossil Gen 5 Stainless Steel Smartwatch, $179 (orig. $295)
- Samsung Galaxy Watch Active, $179.99 (orig. $249.99)
Best Phone Deals
- Moto G Stylus, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S20, $549 (orig. $699.99)
- Google Pixel 5, $649 (orig. $699)
- Samsung Galaxy Smartphone, $799.99 (orig. $999.99)
- Sony Xperia 1, $480 (orig. $949.99)
Best Camera Deals
- Panasonic Lumix Digital Camera, $297.99 (orig. $399)
- Canon EOS Rebel Camera, $499 (orig. $549)
- Nikon Compact Mirrorless Digital Vlogger Camera, $1,096.95 (orig. $1,346.95)
- Panasonic Lumix 4K Camera, $247.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Kodak Pixpro Camera, $62 (orig. $79.99)
