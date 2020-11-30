40 Incredible Tech Deals to Shop from Amazon’s Cyber Monday Sale — Including Apple AirPods and Samsung Laptops

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

While new electronic devices are at the top of many people’s holiday wish lists, they often get very expensive. Luckily, Amazon — one of our favorite places to shop for gifts — just dropped its epic Cyber Monday sale, and the deals on electronics are not to be missed!

Thousands of tech products from brands like Apple, Samsung, and Bose have been majorly marked down. That includes this Samsung laptop that’s discounted by 20 percent, these Apple AirPods that are on sale for only $140, and this PS4 external hard drive that’s $40 off.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

And it’s not just big-ticket items that are seeing price cuts. There are tons of deals on smaller smart home devices and smartwatches, too, like this Apple Watch, this Ring video doorbell, and this Echo Show. And don’t forget to scoop up a new pair of headphones or a high-tech digital camera while they’re available on Amazon for a fraction of their original retail prices.

This is likely the last time you’ll see prices this low before the holidays, so we suggest getting all of your shopping done while these unbeatable deals are still around. To help make sure you don’t miss out, we’ve rounded up the 40 best electronics deals happening at Amazon’s Cyber Monday 2020 sale right now. Keep reading to shop them all.

Best TV Deals

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Best Laptop Deals

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Best Headphone Deals

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Best Smart Home Deals

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Best Tablet Deals

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Best Smartwatch Deals

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Best Phone Deals

Image zoom Credit: Amazon

Best Camera Deals

Image zoom Credit: Amazon