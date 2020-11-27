Amazon’s Black Friday Sale Has Amazing Deals on Electronics — Here Are Our 40 Top Picks
Score discounted headphones, laptops, TVs, and more
‘Tis the season for updating your old electronics! Amazon’s epic Black Friday sale has officially begun, and prices have been slashed on thousands of tech products — giving you the perfect excuse to finally upgrade to a new smart TV, swap out your old headphones for a pair of Apple Airpods, or invest in a new laptop.
Right now, you can score this Toshiba smart TV for only $120, this Garmin smartwatch at a 46 percent discount, and these Bose Bluetooth headphones for $100 off. If you’re looking for a new laptop or tablet, check out this Amazon Fire HD tablet, this Apple Macbook, and this Samsung Galaxy tablet.
There are plenty of smart home products currently marked down as well, including this Echo Show and this Ring video doorbell. And don’t forget today is one of the best times of the year to snag a new TV like this Samsung option, for way less.
Whether you’re shopping for yourself or plan on giving your loved ones some high-tech gifts this holiday season, the major markdowns happening on electronics means now is the time to shop. To help you get started, we rounded up 40 of the best electronics and tech accessories to shop during Amazon’s Black Friday 2020 sale. Keep reading to shop them all.
Best TV Deals
- Insignia 43-Inch Smart TV, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Samsung 50-Inch Smart TV, $377.99 (orig. $429.99)
- LG Electronics 65-Inch Smart TV, $1,899 (orig. $1,999)
- TCL 40-Inch Smart TV, $179.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Toshiba 32-Inch Smart TV, $119.99 (orig. $179.99)
Best Laptop Deals
- Apple MacBook Pro, $2,149 (orig. $2,399)
- Lenovo IdeaPad Laptop, $421.53 (orig. $449.99)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop, $1,299 (orig. $1,599)
- HP Pentium Laptop, $348 (orig $399.99)
- LG Gram Laptop, $849.99 (orig. $1,199.99)
Best Headphone Deals
- Bose QuietComfort Wireless Headphones, $199 (orig. $299)
- Apple Airpods, $149.99 (orig. $199)
- Cowin Bluetooth Headphones, $46.99 (orig. $59.99)
- Sony Wireless Headphones, $78 (orig. $129.99)
- Otium Earbuds, $20.79 (orig. $45.99)
Best Smart Home Deals
- Ring Video Doorbell, $139.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Echo Show 5, $49.99 (orig. $124.98)
- Echo Flex Plug, $9.99 (orig. $24.99)
- Ring Floodlight Camera, $189.99 (orig. $249.99)
- Amazon Eero Wifi System, $479 (orig. $599)
Best Tablet Deals
- Apple iPad Air, $569 (orig. $599)
- Fire HD Tablet, $79.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $149.99 (orig. $229.99)
- Fire 7 Kids Tablet, $59.99 (orig. $99.99)
- Android Tablet, $89.99 (orig. $179)
Best Smartwatch Deals
- Apple Watch SE, $289 (orig. $309)
- Fossil Julianna Touchscreen Smartwatch, $179 (orig. $295)
- Garmin Vivoactive 3, $149.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Yamay Smartwatch, $29.99 (orig. $35.99)
- Fitbit Charge 4, $99.95 (orig. $149.95)
Best Phone Deals
- Moto G Stylus, $199.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Apple iPhone XR, $406.99 (orig. $549.99)
- Samsung Galaxy S20, $549 (orig. $699.99)
- Google Pixel 5, $649 (orig. $699)
- LG K51Smartphone, $149.99 (orig. $199.99)
Best Camera Deals
- Kodak Pixpro Camera, $159 (orig. $199.99)
- Kodak Pixpro Friendly Zoom Camera, $67.34 (orig. $89.99)
- Canon Digital Vlogging Camera, $499 (orig. $549)
- Canon Rebel Camera, $399 (orig. $449)
- Sony Content Creators Vlogging Camera, $698 (orig. $798)
