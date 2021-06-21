The 40 Best Electronic Deals to Shop from Amazon Prime Day
If you've been itching to update your old electronics, you're in luck! Amazon Prime Day 2021 kicked off today, and prices have been slashed on thousands of tech products from brands, like Apple, Toshiba, and Samsung. That's right, now is the perfect time to finally upgrade your laptop, swap your old earbuds for a pair of Apple AirPods, or treat yourself to a new smart TV.
For the next 48 hours, you can score this 55-Inch Hisense TV for just $700, this 2-in-1 Lenovo Laptop for 23% off, and this LG smart TV at a $303 discount. And it's not just big-ticket electronics that are on sale. Thousands of smaller gadgets like smartwatches, cameras, and smart home devices are majorly marked down as well. You can score this Echo Show for a mere $45, and this Fujifilm camera for only $112.
Tons of cell phones and tablets are on super sale too, including Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxys. And don't forget now is one of the best times of the year to snag a new pair of headphones for way less. Everything from Samsung Earbuds to Beats Wireless headphones is currently a fraction of their retail price.
To help you find the best deals possible, we rounded up the 30 best electronic and tech accessories to shop during Amazon Prime Day. Just remember, you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of these discounts. But if you're not one yet, don't fret! You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here to access them.
Below, explore all the best electronic deals before they jump back in price.
Best TV Deals
Prices on smart TVs are some of the lowest we've seen them - meaning now is the perfect time to treat yourself and finally upgrade your old TV set. You can get a new 24-inch TV for as little as $100, and if you're really looking to splurge on a top-of-the-line model, we suggest checking out this 55-Inch LG option.
- Toshiba 43-Inch Smart TV, $239.99 (orig. $349.99)
- Insignia 24-Inch Smart TV, $99.99 (orig. $169.99)
- LG 55-Inch Smart TV, $1,496.99 (orig. $1,799.99)
- Hisense 55-Inch Smart TV, $699.99 (orig. $999.99)
- TCL 50-Inch Smart TV, $320.14 (orig. $349.99)
Best Laptop Deals
Laptops are also on major markdown for the next 48 hours. Gamers will love this 15-Inch gaming laptop from Razor Blade, as it boasts NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics to bring your favorite games to life. Students on a budget may prefer this more affordable HP laptop.
- Apple MacBook 13-Inch Laptop, $949 (orig. $999)
- HP 14-Inch Laptop, $359 (orig. $389)
- Lenovo 14-Inch 2-in-1 Laptop, $499 (orig. $649.99)
- Razor Blade 15-Inch Gaming Laptop, $949.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
- HP Chromebook 14-Inch Laptop, $220.99 (orig. $299.99)
Best Tablet Deals
Prime members can score a new Fire HD tablet for as little as $80 right now. Tons of Apple and Samsung tablets are on super sale, too, including this 2020 iPad and this Galaxy Tab A7.
- Samsung Galaxy Tab A7, $219.99 (orig. $279.99)
- Apple iPad 2020, $299 (orig. $329)
- Fire HD Tablet, $79.99 (orig. $149.99)
- Microsoft Surface Go 2, $449.99 (orig. $549.99)
- Mauve M10 Tablet, $84.79 (orig. $129.99)
Best Headphone Deals
Some of the best deals we've seen so far are on headphones. We can't wait to scoop up a new pair of Apple AirPods for just $119, but if you prefer over-the-ear options, check out these Sony headphones or this pair from Bose.
- Apple AirPods, $119 (orig. $159)
- Sony Noise-Cancelling Headphones, $248 (orig. $348)
- Bose SoundLink Wireless Headphones, $129 (orig. $229)
- Beats Studio2 Wireless Headphones, $199 (orig. $349.99)
- Samsung Galaxy Buds, $84.99 (orig. $149.99)
Best Smart Home Deals
Don't forget to check out the smart home section! Tons of smaller electronics can be yours for less than $50 apiece, including this Echo Show, this Fire TV Stick, and this Blink Security Camera.
- Echo Show, $44.99 (orig. $79.99)
- Google Nest Thermostat, $199 (orig. $209.99)
- BeamUp Centurion Garage Opener, $247.93 (orig. $299.99)
- Blink Mini Security Camera, $49.99 (orig. $84.99)
- Fire TV Stick, $24.99 (orig. $49.99)
Best Smartwatch Deals
Shoppers can save big on some of Amazon's smartwatches right now. Not only is this Apple Watch currently $79 off, but this Fossil smartwatch is marked down to less than $200. You can even snag this Yamay model for only $45
- Fossil Gen 5 Carlyle Touchscreen Smartwatch, $199 (orig. $295)
- Apple Watch Series 6, $349.99 (orig. $429)
- Samsung Galaxy Active Watch, $175.99 (orig. $269.99)
- Yamay Smart Watch, $44.99 (orig. $65.99)
- Garmin Vivoactive Smartwatch, $139.97 (orig. $249.99)
Best Phone Deals
If you've been waiting to upgrade your smartphone, now is the time. This Apple iPhone SE is on sale for only $327. Plus, Android users will be happy to see that the Samsung Galaxy A10 and the Moto G Power are both on super sale, too.
- Moto G Power Phone, $169.99 (orig. $199.99)
- TCL Unlocked Android, $156.99 with coupon (with $249.99)
- Blu G50 Mega Phone, $79.99 (orig. $109.99)
- Samsung Galaxy A10 Phone, $131 (orig. $135.99)
- Apple iPhone SE, $327 (orig. $379)
Best Camera Deals
Planning a summer holiday and looking for a new camera to capture all the special moments? Now is the time to buy! You can score this Panasonic Camera for $202 off, this Kodak camera for only $79, and this Canon camera at a 22 percent discount.
- Panasonic Mirrorless Camera, $597.99 (orig. $799.99)
- Fuljifilm Instax Instant Camera, $119.99 (orig. $179.99)
- Olympus Tough TG-6 Camera, $379 (orig. $449)
- Kodak Digital Camera, $79.10 (orig. $120.40)
- Canon Mark Digital Camera, $1,399 (orig. $1,799)
