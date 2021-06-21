The 40 Best Electronic Deals to Shop from Amazon Prime Day

Everything from Toshiba smart TVs to Apple AirPods are majorly marked down
By Rebecca Carhart
June 21, 2021 09:17 AM
If you've been itching to update your old electronics, you're in luck! Amazon Prime Day 2021 kicked off today, and prices have been slashed on thousands of tech products from brands, like Apple, Toshiba, and Samsung. That's right, now is the perfect time to finally upgrade your laptop, swap your old earbuds for a pair of Apple AirPods, or treat yourself to a new smart TV

For the next 48 hours, you can score this 55-Inch Hisense TV for just $700, this 2-in-1 Lenovo Laptop for 23% off, and this LG smart TV at a $303 discount. And it's not just big-ticket electronics that are on sale. Thousands of smaller gadgets like smartwatches, cameras, and smart home devices are majorly marked down as well. You can score this Echo Show for a mere $45, and this Fujifilm camera for only $112. 

Tons of cell phones and tablets are on super sale too, including Apple iPhones and Samsung Galaxys. And don't forget now is one of the best times of the year to snag a new pair of headphones for way less. Everything from Samsung Earbuds to Beats Wireless headphones is currently a fraction of their retail price. 

To help you find the best deals possible, we rounded up the 30 best electronic and tech accessories to shop during Amazon Prime Day. Just remember, you have to be a Prime member to take advantage of these discounts. But if you're not one yet, don't fret! You can sign up for a 30-day free trial here to access them.

Below, explore all the best electronic deals before they jump back in price. 

Best TV Deals

Prices on smart TVs are some of the lowest we've seen them - meaning now is the perfect time to treat yourself and finally upgrade your old TV set. You can get a new 24-inch TV for as little as $100, and if you're really looking to splurge on a top-of-the-line model, we suggest checking out this 55-Inch LG option

Best Laptop Deals

Laptops are also on major markdown for the next 48 hours. Gamers will love this 15-Inch gaming laptop from Razor Blade, as it boasts NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti graphics to bring your favorite games to life. Students on a budget may prefer this more affordable HP laptop

Best Tablet Deals

Prime members can score a new Fire HD tablet for as little as $80 right now. Tons of Apple and Samsung tablets are on super sale, too, including this 2020 iPad and this Galaxy Tab A7

Best Headphone Deals

Some of the best deals we've seen so far are on headphones. We can't wait to scoop up a new pair of Apple AirPods for just $119, but if you prefer over-the-ear options, check out these Sony headphones or this pair from Bose

Best Smart Home Deals

Don't forget to check out the smart home section! Tons of smaller electronics can be yours for less than $50 apiece, including this Echo Show, this Fire TV Stick, and this Blink Security Camera

Best Smartwatch Deals

Shoppers can save big on some of Amazon's smartwatches right now. Not only is this Apple Watch currently $79 off, but this Fossil smartwatch is marked down to less than $200. You can even snag this Yamay model for only $45

Best Phone Deals

If you've been waiting to upgrade your smartphone, now is the time. This Apple iPhone SE is on sale for only $327. Plus, Android users will be happy to see that the Samsung Galaxy A10 and the Moto G Power are both on super sale, too. 

Best Camera Deals

Planning a summer holiday and looking for a new camera to capture all the special moments? Now is the time to buy! You can score this Panasonic Camera for $202 off, this Kodak camera for only $79, and this Canon camera at a 22 percent discount. 

