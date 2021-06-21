The 40 Best Electronic Deals to Shop from Amazon Prime Day

For the next 48 hours, you can score this 55-Inch Hisense TV for just $700, this 2-in-1 Lenovo Laptop for 23% off, and this LG smart TV at a $303 discount. And it's not just big-ticket electronics that are on sale. Thousands of smaller gadgets like smartwatches, cameras, and smart home devices are majorly marked down as well. You can score this Echo Show for a mere $45, and this Fujifilm camera for only $112.