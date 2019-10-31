Amazon’s Pre-Cyber Monday TV Deals Are Here — and You Can Get Up to 45 Percent Off on Smart TVs

Image zoom Amazon

Cyber Monday and TV deals are basically synonymous for those of us who wait all year to upgrade our pricey electronics until the Monday after Thanksgiving. This year, Cyber Monday will be on December 2, but ahead of the mega online sales event, many retailers are already offering huge TV deals on top brands like Toshiba, Insignia, LG, Samsung, and Sony.

If you’re in the market for a smart TV that’s seriously discounted (trick question, who isn’t?), you’ll be delighted to hear Amazon has already slashed the price of the Toshiba 55-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LD TV by $70. You can shop the HDR TV, which has built-in Fire Stick capabilities, for $380 right now and start watching live shows or streaming from your favorite platforms ASAP.

Image zoom Amazon

Toshiba TVs have been big sellers for the retailer, which is also offering 23 percent off one of the most popular Prime Day purchases: the Toshiba HD 43-inch Fire TV Edition Smart LED TV, which you can now purchase for just under $230.

While these two pre-Cyber Monday TV deals are great options to revamp living room entertainment consoles or bedroom wall mounts, we’re looking forward to even more markdowns come the big day. Bookmark this page so you don’t miss any of the best Cyber Monday TV deals leading up to and on December 2nd itself — and, for now, enjoy some more noteworthy TV deals you can shop right away.

