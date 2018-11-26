These Cyber Monday Tech Deals at Amazon and Walmart Will Save You a Ton on TVs, PS4, and More

If you’ve been looking for an excuse to get your hands on some new tech, Cyber Monday is the time to do it! There’s hundreds of new price drops on everything from TVs to laptops to wireless headphones from some of our fave retail giants including Walmart, Amazon, and eBay.

Whether you’re looking to upgrade your outdated TV for a new one like this 58-Inch 4K Smart TV that’s now $200 off or swap your wired headphones for a pair of sleek wireless rose gold Beats (now $240), there are endless tech options that are majorly marked down. With so many to choose from, we went ahead and combed through tons of sales to help you find the best Cyber Monday tech deals out there. Keep scrolling to snag the best of the best and keep tabs on this page because we’re positive more tech deals will roll in all week long for Cyber Week!

Best TV Deals

Samsung 58-inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $447.99 (orig. $649.99); walmart.com

Sharp 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart LED TV, $339.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com

Samsung 65-Inch Class 4K (2160P) Ultra HD Smart LED TV with $20 VUDU Credit, $747.99 (orig. $998); walmart.com

Toshiba 43-Inch 1080p HD Smart LED TV, $249.99 (orig. $300); amazon.com

LG Electronics 55-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $696.99 ($1,199.99); amazon.com

Sony 65-Inch 4k Ultra HD Smart LED TV, $998 (orig. $1,398); amazon.com

Samsung Flat 65-Inch 4K UHD 8 Series Smart TV 2018, $997.99 (orig. $1,297.99); amazon.com

Samsung 60-Inch NU6900 Smart 4K UHD TV, $649.99 (orig. $829.99); samsung.com

LG 55-Inch 4K (2160P) Smart LED TV, $339.15 (orig. $598); ebay.com

Samsung 55-Inch Class Q8FN QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2018), $1,499.99 (orig. $2,199.99); samsung.com

Best Laptop Deals

Lenovo Ideapad 330 15.6-Inch Laptop with 4GB RAM, $269 (orig. $399); walmart.com

Acer Aspire E 15-Inch Full HD 6GB RAM Laptop, $324.99 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com

Google Pixelbook, $1,348.85 (orig. $1,649); amazon.com

Buy a 13-Inch MacBook Pro, get a $200 Apple Store Gift Card, starting at $1,299; apple.com

Lenovo V330 15.6-Inch Notebook Computer with 8GB RAM, $399.99 (orig. $529.99); ebay.com

Samsung Chromebook Plus V2 64GB, $449.99 (orig. $599.99); samsung.com

MSI Performance Gaming Laptop 15.6-inch with NVIDIA-GeForce, $799.99 (orig. $1,099.99); walmart.com

Best Smartphone Deals

Samsung Galaxy Note 9 Factory Unlocked Phone 128GB, $799.99 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com and samsung.com

Buy an iPhone 8 Plus 64GB, get a $50 Apple Store Gift Card, $699; apple.com

Apple iPhone 7 32GB GSM Unlocked Smartphone (refurbished), $224.99 (orig. $799); ebay.com

Best Audio Deals

Echo Plus (2nd Gen), $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com

Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Noise-Cancelling Headphones with Alexa voice control, $299 (orig. $349); amazon.com

Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones in Rose Gold, $239.95 (orig. $299.95); amazon.com

iHome Docking Beside and Home Office Amazon Echo Dot Speaker System, $39.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Echo Dot (2nd Generation) Smart Speaker, $19.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Echo Dot (3rd Generation) Smart Speaker, $24 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Ultimate Ears BOOM 2 LE Limited Edition Wireless Speaker Phantom, $79.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

Best Tablet Deals

SmarTab 10.1-Inch 2-in-1 Windows Tablet with Keyboard, $99.98 (orig. $179.99); walmart.com

Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

Samsung Electronics Galaxy Tab S4 10.5-Inch, $547 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com

Apple iPad Mini 4 128GB with 7.9-Inch Retina Display, $322.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader (7th Generation), $79.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

Buy a 10.5-Inch iPad Pro 64GB, get a $100 Apple Store Gift Card, starting at $649; apple.com

More Tech Deals, including Gaming

PlayStation 4 1TB Marvel’s Spider-Man Bundle for $199.99 (orig. $299.99); gamestop.com

Xbox One S 1TB Minecraft Creator Bundle for $199.99 (orig. $299.99); gamestop.com

Bundle for $199.99 (orig. $299.99); gamestop.com Nintendo Switch Console with Neon Red and Neon Blue Joy-Con with $50 Gamestop GIft Card, $299.99 (orig. $349.99); gamestop.com

Nintendo 2DS XL for $129 (orig. $145); walmart.com

Lenovo Smart Display 8-Inch with Google Assistant, $99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com

Google Home Hub, $99 (orig. $149); jet.com

Fire TV Stick Bundle with Echo Dot 2nd Generation, $39.98 (orig. $79.98); amazon.com