41 Cyber Monday Tech Deals to Shop Right Now — Including an LG Smart TV for $1,500 Off

Just because Black Friday is already over doesn’t mean the shopping fun stops there. Cyber Monday is back in time for you to save tons on products you might have missed out on — and this year we’re seeing discounts on many electronics from Samsung, Apple, Sony, and more.

Right now, you can get a 65-inch Samsung 4K Smart TV for $1,100 off on Walmart, or an 86-inch LG 4K TV with six months free of Disney+. Samsung is also offering a Galaxy Tab S6 for $100 off, and an Active2 Watch for just $250. What’s more, as one of the many great smartphone deals you can score this weekend, you can buya Galaxy S10 phone for $200 off right now.

As for Apple, you’ll find equally compelling deals on its laptops, tablets, and smartwatches. The newly released MacBook Pro is $300 off on Amazon right now, and the 128GB iPad’s prices are slashed by $150. The tech giant is also cutting prices on its uber-popular smartwatches, with the 40mm Series 4 watch with GPS and Cellular going for $70 off.

And while we were absolutely gobsmacked by the discounts we saw on Apple’s AirPods, you’ll find that everyone’s favorite wireless earphones are still discounted on Walmart for 17 percent off. Another highly anticipated deal this weekend was for the Nintendo Switch, and while the Black Friday Switch bundle with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was almost instantly sold out on Walmart, it is quietly in stock right now on Amazon. So if you don’t want to lose out on sought-after deals like the Switch console happening this weekend, check out our list below to find the tech sales you’ll regret missing out on.

Best TV Deals

Samsung Flat 65-inch QLED 4K Q80 Series UHD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $1,697.99 (orig. $2,799.99); amazon.com or walmart.com

Samsung Flat 55-inch QLED 4K Q70 Series UHD Smart TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $997.99 (orig. $1,499.99); amazon.com or walmart.com

LG 86-inch Nano 9 Series 4K UHD Smart LED NanoCell TV with 6 months of free Disney+, $2,796.99 (orig. $4,299); amazon.com

Sony X800G 65-inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV with HDR and Alexa Compatibility, $698 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com

VIZIO 55-inch Class 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart LED TV, $329.99 (orig. $478); walmart.com

Best Laptop Deals

New Apple 13-inch 256GB MacBook Pro, $1,499.99 (orig. $1,799); amazon.com

Acer Aspire 5 Slim 15.6-inch Laptop with Fingerprint Reader, $449.99 (orig. $529.99); amazon.com

Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6-inch 256GB Laptop, $299 (orig. $449); walmart.com

Asus Chromebook C425 14-inch Clamshell 64GB Laptop, $319.99 (orig. $499.99); amazon.com

Asus TUF FX505DT 15.6-inch Gaming Laptop, $599.99 (orig. $699.99); amazon.com and walmart.com

Best Smartphone Deals

Google Pixel 4, $599 (orig. $799); amazon.com or walmart.com

Google Pixel 3a XL, $379 (orig. $479); amazon.com or walmart.com

Samsung Galaxy S10+ Plus 128GB with Galaxy Buds, $799.99 (orig. $1,129.98); amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy S10 128GB, $699.99 (orig. $899.99); walmart.com

Best Audio Deals

Apple AirPods (Latest Model) with Wireless Charging Case, $164.99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com

Sony Noise WH1000XM3 Cancelling Headphones, $278 (orig. $349.99); amazon.com

Philips Fidelio X2HR Over-Ear Open-Air Headphones, $99.99 (orig. $121.99); amazon.com

Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro, $199.95 (orig. $249.95); amazon.com or walmart.com

Best Virtual Assistant Smart Home Deals

Google Home Mini, $19 (orig. $49); walmart.com

Google Home, $49 (orig. $129); walmart.com

Amazon Echo, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com

Amazon Echo Dot, $22 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Best Camera Deals

Sony Alpha a6000 Mirrorless Digital Camera, $448 (orig. $798); amazon.com

PANASONIC LUMIX FZ300 Long Zoom DSLR, $397.99 (orig. $597.99); amazon.com

Canon EOS Rebel T6 DSLR Camera Kit, $399 (orig. $749); amazon.com

Nikon COOLPIX B500 DSLR, $226.95 (orig. $299.95); amazon.com

GoPro HERO8, $349 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Best Tablet Deals

New Apple 10.2-Inch 128GB iPad with Wi-Fi, $329 (orig. $429); amazon.com

Apple 11-inch 64GB iPad Pro with Wi-Fi (Latest Model), $674 (orig. $799); amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 10.5-inch 128GB WiFi Tablet, $549.99 (orig. $649.99); amazon.com or walmart.com

Amazon Fire 7 Tablet, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Amazon All-new Kindle, $59.99 (orig. $89.99); amazon.com

Best Smartwatch Deals

Apple Series 5 40mm Watch Series 5 with GPS, $379 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Apple Series 5 44mm Watch with GPS + Cellular, $499 (orig. $529); amazon.com

Apple Series 4 40mm Watch with GPS + Cellular, $629 (orig. $699); amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 44mm, $249 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com

Samsung Galaxy Fit, $69 (orig. $99); amazon.com

Best Gaming Deals

