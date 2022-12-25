25 Extended Holiday Deals on Electronics to Add to Your Cart — Including Smart TVs for Under $300

If you didn't get a chance to shop on Black Friday and Cyber Monday back in November, don't fret — you can still score impressive savings on popular tech, including TVs, headphones, and appliances. So many holiday sales on technology and electronics are still taking place, meaning you don't have to wait until next year to save big.

Did you put Apple Airpods Pro on your wish list, but Santa forgot to wrap them up under the tree? Well, you can get those, plus other popular Apple products, on major sale at Amazon, Best Buy, and Target right now. Plus, dozens of new TVs from brands like Samsung and LG are discounted by hundreds of dollars, and other must-have appliances and smart home items (think robot vacuums and Amazon Fire TV Sticks) are marked down for the holidays as well.

Amid the thousands of on-sale tech products on the internet, we did the hard work for you and found the best deals out there. So after you've finished that last holiday cookie, sit back, scroll through the best holiday tech sales, and treat yourself to something nice. You deserve it, after all!

Best Overall Holiday Tech Deals

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Headphones, $89.99 (orig. $129); target.com

Amazon Fire TV 50" 4-Series 4K UHD Smart TV, $289.99 (orig. $469.99); amazon.com

Nespresso VertuoPlus Coffee and Espresso Machine by De'Longhi, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); target.com

Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $119.99 (orig. $259.99); amazon.com

Dyson Pure Cool Purifying Fan, $279.99 (orig. $399.99); bestbuy.com

From headphones to smart home devices to vacuum cleaners, there are so many top-rated tech items on sale right now, including the second generation Apple AirPods Wireless Earbuds, which are once again under $100. The popular Bluetooth headphones automatically connect to your device and deliver high-quality sound. They reach full charge right within the case in just 15 minutes, allowing you to enjoy five hours of listening time.

If you're good in the headphone department but are finally ready to upgrade your decades-old TV with a smart one, Amazon's 50-inch 4K Fire TV is 38 percent off. The best-selling TV is equipped with all of the latest smart device technology, including access to streaming over 1 million movies and TV episodes with Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+, and more. You can also play free games, listen to music, check weather, and access other compatible apps.

There's no better gift than making your chore list smaller, and so many robot vacuum cleaners that do the cleaning for you are marked down for the holidays. One of the best deals we've seen is on the Lefant Robot Vacuum Cleaner, and while it's going for $120, you'll save more than you spend. The popular robot vacuum has automatic settings, anti-collision sensors, and customizable settings that can be accessed via an app.

Best Holiday TV Deals

Samsung 65" Class S95B Oled 4K Smart Tizen TV, $1,799.99 (orig. $2,299.99); bestbuy.com

Samsung 55-Inch Class Frame Series 4K Quantum HDR Smart TV, $1099 (orig. $1,397.99); amazon.com

Vizio D-Series 32" Class 720p Full-Array Led HD Smart TV, $129.99 (orig. $169.99); target.com

LG 48" Class A2 Series Oled 4K UHD Smart WebOS TV, $569.99 (orig. $1,299.99); bestbuy.com

Amazon Fire TV 75" Omni Series 4K UHD smart TV, $859.99 (orig. $1,049.99); amazon.com

You can get a brand new TV for as little as $130 at Target with this on-sale model by Vizio. The smart TV features crystal-clear 720p HD resolution as well as an LED backlight to deliver high-quality pictures. You can stream over 250 free channels and access a range of apps with WatchFree+, and two HDMI ports means you can connect other devices to the display instantly.

Frame TVs are so chic these days, and the 55-inch Samsung Class Frame Series Smart TV is 21 percent off at Amazon, saving you a couple hundred of dollars. The television is ultra-thin, rests seamlessly on a wall mount, and has an anti-reflection matte screen for optimal viewing of your favorite movies, shows, and games. You can also choose from over 1,400 new and classic works of art from world-class museums and galleries to display when you're not watching something.

Best Deals on Headphones and Earbuds

Apple Airpods Pro (2nd Generation) Earbuds, $199.99 (orig. $249); amazon.com

Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Noise Canceling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $249 (orig. $329); bestbuy.com

Beats Solo3 Bluetooth Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $129.99 (orig. $199.99); target.com

Sony WF-C500 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones, $59.99 (orig. $99.99); bestbuy.com

JBL Tune 215 TWS True Wireless Earbud Headphones, $39.88 (orig. $69.95); amazon.com

If you've had your eye on Apple AirPods for some time, now is the time to add them to your cart, because the newest AirPods Pro are on sale for $50 less at Amazon — their best price to date. The wireless headphones are noise-canceling (just like their predecessor), but this edition comes with better sound quality, four different ear tip sizes, a longer battery life, and the ability to change the volume by sliding your finger up and down on the earbud.

You can also get other noise-canceling headphones on sale, like the Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Over-the-Ear Headphones, which are going for less than $300 right now. With six total external microphones and enhanced signal processing, the headphones cancel out noise so it doesn't reach your ears. They also offer up to 24 hours of battery life with a single charge.

Best Holiday Deals on Appliances

Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum, $154.89 (orig. $219.99); amazon.com

KitchenAid Digital Countertop Oven with Air Fry, $189.99 (orig. $219.99); bestbuy.com

Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker, $79.99 (orig. $139.99); target.com

Vitamix ONE, $149.99 (orig. $249.99); amazon.com

KitchenAid Professional 5 Plus Series 5 Quart Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer, $249.99 (orig. $449.99); bestbuy.com

Tons of home and kitchen appliances are marked down at Amazon, Target, and Best Buy right now, including the Shark NV360 Navigator Lift-Away Deluxe Upright Vacuum. Pet owners say it picks up dander with ease thanks to powerful suction, swivel steering, and a HEPA filter. "I could not believe how much this vacuum was able to pick up," one five-star reviewer said. "It even pulled up spilled cat litter from the carpet. I'm thoroughly impressed."

If you need a super last-minute gift for a coffee lover in your life, the Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker is only $80 at Target. The instant coffee maker allows you to brew six cups before having to refill the water, saving you time and allowing you to get out the door more quickly in the morning. The auto-off feature can be programmed to power down your coffee maker after it has been idle for two hours, helping you to save energy.

Best Deals on Electronics

Google Nest Cam, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); bestbuy.com

Echo Dot (3rd Generation), $14.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com

Amazon Fire TV Stick with 4K Ultra HD Streaming, $29.99 (orig. $49.99); target.com

Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 14-inch, M1 Pro chip, $2,099 (orig. $2,499); amazon.com

Nintendo Switch with Neon Blue and Neon Red JoyCon, $299; amazon.com

With so many Apple laptops on sale, it may be time for an upgrade. At Amazon, you can get the 14-Inch 2021 MacBook Pro for $400 less. With this laptop, you get speedy processing thanks to the M1 Pro processor, as well as a stunning 14-inch liquid retina display. The laptop offers 64 GB of storage and a long battery life of up to 17 hours, and you can make calls and FaceTime directly from the device.

And smart home devices are marked down for the holidays, including the 3rd-Generation Echo Dot, which is going for a whopping 63 percent off, and the Amazon Fire TV Stick, which costs just $30 right now. Google's popular Nest Cam, which offers peace of mind due to its live HD video, replay video access, and microphone that allows you to talk and listen to those outside your door, now costs $30 less at Best Buy.

Whether you're looking to take care of some belated holiday shopping or are just looking to treat yourself to something new, there are so many amazing tech deals to shop after Christmas. Find more on-sale TVs, headphones and earbuds, appliances, and electronics below.

