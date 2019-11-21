8 Best-Selling Wireless Headphones That Amazon Shoppers Love — All Under $50

Image zoom

Wireless headphones are great for a lot of reasons, but mostly because they save you precious time otherwise spent tangled up in wires (which always happens at the worst time, like the exact moment you’re ready to start listening to your New Music Friday playlist). And while it’s been a year full of new AirPod launches, shoppers more prone to leaving their headphones behind at the gym will want a less expensive, more non-committal option — but that doesn’t mean sacrificing quality and performance. With plenty of impressive wireless earbud headphones out there, rest assured you can snag a pair without feeling guilty about the price tag.

Just ahead of Black Friday, there’s never been a better time to study up on your options — but these under-$50 earbuds are already so affordable, you might as well add to your cart now. Whether you have big plans to listen to Mariah Carey’s “All I Want for Christmas is You” on constant rotation for the next two months or simply want a tangle-free gym sesh, it’s time to upgrade your listening experience to a wire-free zone.

These are the eight best affordable wireless headphones you can shop right now:

Best-Reviewed AirPods Dupe: SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds

From the gym to the daily commute, you’re not mistaken if it seems like AirPods are everywhere you look. But with a price tag starting at a cool $144 even for the earliest model, they’re not exactly a budget-friendly pick. Luckily, you can snag the SoundPEATS True Wireless Earbuds and experience an equally impressive audio experience. Over 2,100 reviewers give it a five-star rating, with many saying the earbuds are on par with the quality, ease of use, and connectivity of Apple’s AirPods. Plus, they come with a portable case to provide a rapid charge and five separate ear tips to ensure a customized fit.

Best Under-$20 Option: Hspro Wireless Earbuds

Great headphones don’t have to go hand and hand with a big price tag. In fact, when it comes to the superb quality of Hspro Wireless Earbuds, you can get them for less than the price of a few day’s worth of Starbucks. With a 4.4-star review awarded by nearly 1,000 Amazon shoppers, these immersive headphones boast an impressive sound quality, 10 hours of continuous playback, and a waterproof design for standing up to the elements. “I’ve had Bluetooth headsets that I’ve paid well over $100 that weren’t anywhere near this good! I’ve been using them since they were first sold and these are UNBELIEVABLE for the cost. I never would have believed it,” one reviewer said.

Best for Travel: iJoy Foldable Wireless Headphones

Over-ear headphones often get a bad wrap for being bulky and difficult to store in your bag. And we get it, space is precious. iJoy gets it too, which is why its Foldable Wireless Headphones are designed to swivel and fold together to take up less room when you’re not jamming out. The iJoy headphones have a 4.1-star rating with 4,370 Amazon shoppers raving about their sound quality, ergonomic design, and durability. And because you can easily stow them away in your purse, backpack, or briefcase after enjoying your favorite songs and podcasts, what’s not to love?

Best for Working Out: JLab Audio JBuds Air True Wireless Earbuds

It’s time to say goodbye, once and for all, to time spent untangling headphone wires at the gym before working out. Instead, get your sweat sesh on without stressing over knots with JLab Audio’s JBuds Earbuds (they’re impressively sweatproof, too!). What’s more, the earbuds come with a compact charging case so you’ll never find yourself without enough juice to power through your work out.

Most Comfortable Fit: Mpow 059 Bluetooth Headphones

Looking for a pair of wireless headphones so comfortable you forget you’re wearing any? Enter: Mpow H7 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones, designed with ultra-soft cushioned ear cups and a padded headband for a customized fit. Noise-isolation capabilities and an impressive playback of 20 hours are just a few more reasons why these Mpow headphones have over 17,000 five-star reviews. “I’ve only had these for an afternoon but I already love them. I have a large head and certain headphones pressing into my ears or scalp cause migraines. So far, these have felt very comfortable and the sound quality is excellent,” said one shopper. Whether you’re taking mid-flight snooze or on the move, Mpow’s headphones will have you covered in comfort.

Most Stylish: Letscom Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

Why blend in when you can stand out? These sleek Letscom over-ear headphones offer up a stylish alternative to the default in a chrome-like silver colorway. And with an impressive deep bass function and crisp sound quality, Amazon reviewers have dubbed them as “a lot of boom for your buck.”

Best for Running: SENSO Wireless Bluetooth Sports Earphones

Whether you’re hitting the treadmill, running outside, or sweating it up with some HIIT, you’ll need a pair of headphones that are able to keep up. These SENSO Wireless Sports Earphones are specifically designed to stay put by wrapping around your ear with a secure and waterproof fit, free of tangles and the need for mid-run wire adjustments. Plus, you can stay in the loop with the ability to take calls through Bluetooth in crystal clear clarity thanks to noise-canceling technology.

Best Battery Life: Mpow H7 Over-Ear Wireless Headphones

If you’ve ever been in the middle of a true-crime podcast only to be met with the unfortunate fate of dying headphones, we feel you. But thanks to an impressive battery life of 18 hours on a single charge, these over-ear headphones by Mpow are sure to keep you powered for the long haul. “Overall, the battery life is amazing and I would say it’s usually around 20 hours for two hours of use during each day I would usually run out of battery in a matter of two weeks,” said one reviewer. “The sound quality is also fantastic for the price it sounds like I have a pair of 50 dollar headphones to me it matches the budget Skullcandy bluetooth headphones while only spending 20 bucks.”

