Best Buy Has Roomba Vacuums, Sony Headphones, and More Up to 50% Off Right Now

With working from home continuing to be the trend in 2021, optimizing your indoor space with the best electronics from the office to the living room remains as important as ever. And whether it's a smoothie maker, a TV, a smart watch, or a vacuum you're looking for, Best Buy's fresh deals for the new year are here for you to save.
The retailer is currently holding thousands of under-the-radar sales on top brands, including Ninja, Samsung, iRobot, and Sony. Notable deals include $102 off Sony's wireless noise-cancelling headphones, a Samsung Active2 Galaxy Watch that's now just $220, and $100 off iRobot's luxurious i3 vacuum. You can find massive discounts if you know where to look, and to make things easier, we've narrowed down the 11 best deals below.
If keeping your home clean and tidy is a major New Year's resolution, then Best Buy's robot vacuum deals are ones you won't want to miss. The Roomba e5, 675, and i3+ are all on sale, with the 675 discounted to as little as $200. Even the brand's Braava Jet M6, which mops your floor for you (so you won't have to worry about not having enough Wet Pads for your Swiffer), is currently just $400 from a $50 markdown.
As for the WFH-er, daily must-haves like Sony's wireless headphones, LG's crystal-clear monitor with more than 1,400 reviews, and Bowflex's adjustable kettlebells are all discounted, alongside fitness watches from Samsung that will remind you on your appointments, meetings, and even just to get up for a walk. Even the GermGuardian purifier that will freshen up your indoor air is on sale, now just $200.
With all these discounts and more, Best Buy's under-the-radar sale is definitely worth checking out ASAP. Shop the individual deals below, and head over to the retailer's Top Deals section for more.
Buy It! iRobot Roomba i3+ (3550) Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum with Automatic Dirt Disposal, $499.99 (orig. $599.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! Shark AI Robot VacMop Pro Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum and Mop with Self-Cleaning Brushroll, $429.99 (orig. $479.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! Ninja 4 qt. Digital Air Fryer, $99.99 (orig. $119.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! Samsung Galaxy Watch Active2 Smartwatch 44mm, $219.99 (orig. $269.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! Ninja Foodi Smoothie Bowl Maker and Nutrient Extractor, $99.99 (orig. $119.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! Sony WH-CH710N Wireless Noise-Cancelling Over-the-Ear Headphones, $98 (orig. $199.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! iRobot Braava jet M6 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Mop, $399.99 (orig. $449.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! Wemo WiFi Smart Plug 3-Pack, $44.99 (orig. $49.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $199.99 (orig. $274.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! GermGuardian AP5800W 19" Hi-Performance Air Purifier Tower, $199.99 (orig. $249.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! iRobot Roomba e5 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $349.99); bestbuy.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home décor and more.