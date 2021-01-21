Best Buy Has Roomba Vacuums, Sony Headphones, and More Up to 50% Off Right Now

If keeping your home clean and tidy is a major New Year's resolution, then Best Buy's robot vacuum deals are ones you won't want to miss. The Roomba e5, 675, and i3+ are all on sale, with the 675 discounted to as little as $200. Even the brand's Braava Jet M6, which mops your floor for you (so you won't have to worry about not having enough Wet Pads for your Swiffer), is currently just $400 from a $50 markdown.