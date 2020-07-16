Best Buy Launched 100+ Deals This Week — Including Epic Discounts Just for Students
Apple, Sony, HP, JBL, and Keurig are all part of its Back to School sale
There’s almost an overwhelming number of incredible deals happening at Best Buy this week, but don’t fret! We combed through them all to find the absolute best markdowns — and trust us, it’s basically a treasure trove of savings right now.
Best Buy currently has hundreds of impressive deals on a range of electronics, like laptops, televisions, headphones, vacuums, and tablets from popular brands like Apple, Microsoft Surface, Dyson, and more. There are even Back to School offers just for students, like $100 in savings on Macbook Air laptops, now listed for $899.99, and free Sony headphones with select $299+ Chromebook laptops.
Shop Best Buy’s Deals:
- AirPods (Wired Charging Case), $134.99 (orig. $159.99)
- AirPods (Wireless Charging Case), $179.99 (orig. $199.99)
- Dyson V7 Animal Cord-Free Stick Vacuum, $249.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Hisense 55-Inch 4K Smart LED Television, $299.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Microsoft Surface 3 Touchscreen Laptop, $799.99 (orig. $999.99)
- Macbook Pro 16-Inch, $2,099.99 (orig. $2,399.99)
For a limited time, shoppers can get Apple AirPods (both the wired and wireless charging styles) at a new low price while supplies last. Apple fans can also save on the brand’s newest Macbook Pro laptops, which are up to $300 off.
What’s more, there are tons of limited-time offers just for students. Simply set up a free student account with Best Buy, and these special savings will automatically be applied to your order. Right now, students who buy one of the retailer’s many marked down Chromebook laptops will score free noise-cancelling Sony headphones that are worth $200.
Back to School Student Deals Ending Soon:
The retailer is set to launch new student-only sales every week leading up to the new school year, so we’ll be sure to update this post with new offers as they become available. Shop all of the student-specific deals through its Student Hub before the prices go back up at the end of the week, or shop some of the best sales that are available to everyone below.
