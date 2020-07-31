10 of the Best Deals Hiding in Best Buy’s Massive New Sale with 500+ Markdowns
Laptops, televisions, headphones, vacuums, and kitchen appliances are up to 50 percent off
While skincare products, candles, and fresh flowers may be considered some of the more typical “treat yourself” purchases, 2020 is all about getting yourself the best tech and electronics. Given the amount of time we’re spending working from home, schooling from home, and hanging at home, great gear (we’re talking dynamic laptops, sleek televisions, helpful kitchen gadgets, and must-have wireless earbuds) can make all the difference, which is why you’ll definitely want to shop this massive sale.
If you’re ready to upgrade your slew of tech gadgets — or treat yourself to something new and handy — Best Buy has over 500 deals worth shopping right now. The retailer launched a massive number of markdowns on headphones, laptops, televisions, vacuums, and tons of other gadgets. You’ll find discounts up to 50 percent off, but they’re all set to expire on Saturday, August 1, so you’ll have to hurry if you want to save.
Shop Best Buy Deals:
- Dyson V11 Origin Cord-Free Stick Vacuum, $429.99 (orig. $549.99)
- Conair InfinitiPro Hot Air Brush Styler, $29.99 (orig. $59.99)
- AirPods with Charging Case, $139.99 (orig. $159.99)
- Apple Watch Series 3, $199 (orig. $229)
- Apple iPad Air, $549.99 (orig. $649.99)
- Dyson Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $399.99)
- Black and Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $54.99 (orig. $69.99)
- Insignia 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $229.99 (orig. $299.99)
- Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,499.99)
- Jabra Elite True Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones, $99.99 (orig. $119.99)
Apple fans can get some of the brand’s most popular devices at marked down prices (while supplies last). Products like AirPods (both with a charging case and with a wireless charging case), Apple Watches, and iPad Air tablets are all being offered with savings. Shoppers can also get laptops for less, including the latest Macbook Pro for $250 off and the Macbook Air for $50 off.
There are tons of offers for students, too — just in time for back-to-school season. Exclusive deals include extra savings on Apple Macbook Air laptops and iPad Pro tablets. And for a limited time, you can get Jabra’s top-rated wireless earbuds for just $20 (they’re usually $120) with the purchase of select Chromebook laptops. You’ll have to sign up for Best Buy’s Student Deals program, but it’s free and takes just a few minutes to create an account.
Head on over to Best Buy’s Top Deals hub to browse the complete assortment of offers, or check out our curated shopping list of the best deals below. Just be sure to grab what you want ASAP, because once these markdowns wrap up on Saturday, the prices are going back up.
Buy It! Dyson V11 Origin Cord-Free Stick Vacuum, $429.99 (orig. $549.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! Conair InfinitiPro Hot Air Brush Styler, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! AirPods with Charging Case, $139.99 (orig. $159.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3, $199 (orig. $229); bestbuy.com
Buy It! Apple iPad Air, $549.99 (orig. $649.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! Dyson Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $399.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! Black and Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $54.99 (orig. $69.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! Insignia 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $229.99 (orig. $299.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,499.99); bestbuy.com
Buy It! Jabra Elite True Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones, $99.99 (orig. $119.99); bestbuy.com
Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up-to-date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.