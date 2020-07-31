10 of the Best Deals Hiding in Best Buy’s Massive New Sale with 500+ Markdowns

While skincare products, candles, and fresh flowers may be considered some of the more typical “treat yourself” purchases, 2020 is all about getting yourself the best tech and electronics. Given the amount of time we’re spending working from home, schooling from home, and hanging at home, great gear (we’re talking dynamic laptops, sleek televisions, helpful kitchen gadgets, and must-have wireless earbuds) can make all the difference, which is why you’ll definitely want to shop this massive sale.

If you’re ready to upgrade your slew of tech gadgets — or treat yourself to something new and handy — Best Buy has over 500 deals worth shopping right now. The retailer launched a massive number of markdowns on headphones, laptops, televisions, vacuums, and tons of other gadgets. You’ll find discounts up to 50 percent off, but they’re all set to expire on Saturday, August 1, so you’ll have to hurry if you want to save.

Shop Best Buy Deals:

Head on over to Best Buy’s Top Deals hub to browse the complete assortment of offers, or check out our curated shopping list of the best deals below. Just be sure to grab what you want ASAP, because once these markdowns wrap up on Saturday, the prices are going back up.

Buy It! Dyson V11 Origin Cord-Free Stick Vacuum, $429.99 (orig. $549.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Conair InfinitiPro Hot Air Brush Styler, $29.99 (orig. $59.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! AirPods with Charging Case, $139.99 (orig. $159.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3, $199 (orig. $229); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Apple iPad Air, $549.99 (orig. $649.99); bestbuy.com

Best Buy

Buy It! Dyson Ball MultiFloor Upright Vacuum, $299.99 (orig. $399.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Black and Decker Cordless Handheld Vacuum, $54.99 (orig. $69.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Insignia 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart TV, $229.99 (orig. $299.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Microsoft Surface Laptop 3, $1,199.99 (orig. $1,499.99); bestbuy.com

Buy It! Jabra Elite True Wireless Bluetooth Earbud Headphones, $99.99 (orig. $119.99); bestbuy.com