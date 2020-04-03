Best Buy Is Currently Offering the Best Apple Watch Series 5 Deal

Image zoom

Best Buy’s big Apple sale may have wrapped up, but one Apple Watch deal is just getting started.

The retailer just launched a sale on the popular Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS), marking it down to just $384. That’s currently one of the best offers on the market (and one of the only deals that comes with free and fast shipping). Shoppers can also get the larger Apple smartwatch (44mm, GPS) on sale while supplies last.

The shopper-loved smartwatch has earned a near-perfect 4.9-star rating from customers who rave about its many health features, sleek design, and overall value. It’s especially helpful for those trying to get in some more steps or connect to loved ones while staying at home.

The timepiece offers tons of built-in programs that track and monitor stats like daily activity, steps, heart rate, sleep, and more, helping you to reach your fitness goals and improve your overall health. “This device has been the single biggest motivating factor in keeping a regular fitness routine,” one reviewer wrote. “The activity progress, stand goal, active calorie counter, step counter, heart rate monitor, and GPS-enabled workouts are all fantastic. And getting rewarded with virtual awards makes me want to continue to break my personal records week after week.”

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS), $384 (orig. $399); bestbuy.com

It’s also one of the easiest ways to stay on top of texts, calls, and while you’re away from your devices. Owners love that they can leave home without their phone or wallet and use their watch to stream music, shop with Apple Pay, make phone calls, and more.

The Series 5 watch sale comes after the release of Apple’s newest Macbook Air laptop and iPad Pro (11-inch and 12.9-inch), which you can also shop via Best Buy’s Apple store. It’s just one of the many deals you can score there right now: Other popular tech and electronics like Apple AirPods and Samsung televisions are also discounted.

With Best Buy’s matching program, you’re guaranteed to score the best prices on the Internet. And given the delivery delays many retailers are currently experiencing, this Apple Watch offer that comes with complimentary shipping may be the best you come across for a while, so be sure to grab it while you can.

