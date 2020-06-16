Best Buy Is Selling Apple iPads for Just $250 Right Now

Whether you’re looking for a last-minute Father’s Day gift or making an effort to upgrade your work-from-home setup, this new iPad deal is your big chance to save.

Shoppers can get Apple’s latest iPad for just $250 thanks to Best Buy’s new sale. The retailer marked down the tablet by $80 (that’s 25 percent off its usual price tag), making it one of the best offers you’ll see all year. And thanks to Best Buys impressive delivery service, you can get it shipped to your home for free in just a couple of days.

Buy It! Apple iPad (Latest Model) with Wi-Fi 32GB, $249.99 (orig. $329.99); bestbuy.com

The lightweight gadget, which weighs about a pound, features a 10.2-inch Retina display and 10-hour battery life, as well as front- and back-facing cameras. And while it’s incredibly useful and easy to use straight from the box, you can also pair it with Apple’s smart keyboard to make it feel (and work) more like a typical laptop.

The versatile tablet has racked up over 7,000 five-star reviews from customers who love its versatility, sleek look, portability, and overall value. Owners love using it both at home and on the go for streaming shows and movies, browsing the web, sending emails, staying connected to social media, and much more. Reviewers call it a “great tool for work” and “worth every penny.”

“This iPad is ideal in size and cost,” one reviewer wrote. “The screen is excellent for viewing while being easy to handle because of its size and the weight! Great choice for adults or children.”

Shoppers looking to snag the tablet in time for Father’s Day can get it shipped quickly or opt for safe contactless pickup at their local store. Given its incredible functional design, everyone — including fathers, grandpas, and spouses — will find endless ways to use it, whether that’s playing music, looking up new recipes, or reading a book by the pool.

Plus, there are even more Apple deals currently available, like marked-down Apple AirPods and Macbook Pro laptops that all make for great gifts. Just be sure to place your order soon to ensure it arrives in time.

