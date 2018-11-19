We Found the Best Black Friday Tech Deals from Walmart, Amazon, and More

‘Tis the season for…updating your tech life! (Or simply giving the gift of tech to those around you.) After all, what better excuse than the holidays to buy a new 4K TV, to swap out your drugstore earbuds for some wireless ones from Beats, or to finally invest in an Amazon Echo? Or a new laptop, or tablet, or smartphone, for that matter? The options can get overwhelming, so we’ve done the footwork for you and rounded up some of the best Black Friday tech deals around from Walmart, Amazon, eBay, and more.

Some of these deals are going on now, others you’ll want to bookmark as they kick in at different points throughout the month. Be sure to check this page regularly as we’ll be updating the deals frequently as Black Friday approaches! In the words of Beyoncé, “Let me upgrade you.”

TVs & Streaming Devices

Samsung Flat 65-Inch 4K UHD 8 Series Smart TV 2018, $997.99 (orig. $1,297.99); amazon.com

Samsung 55-Inch Class Q8FN QLED Smart 4K UHD TV (2018), $1,499.99 (orig. $2,199.99); samsung.com

Sharp 50-Inch Class 4K Ultra HD (2160p) HDR Smart LED TV, $319.99 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com

Fire TV Stick 4K with All-new Alexa Voice Remote, $34.99 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

Hisense 40-Inch Class 1080p TV, $99 (orig. $199.99); walmart.com Available 11/22! Toshiba 50-Inch 4K Ultra HD Smart TV – Fire TV Edition will be $100 off for $299.99 (orig. $399.99); amazon.com

Laptops

Lenovo Ideapad 330s 15.6-Inch Laptop, $349 (orig. $499); walmart.com

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 Series Laptop, 15.6-Inch HD, $479 (orig. $529); walmart.com

Lenovo E570 15.6-Inch Laptop, $799.99 (orig. $1,129); ebay.com

Audio

Beats X Wireless Headphones, $97 (orig. $149.95); walmart.com

Marshall Audio Woburn Bluetooth Speaker, $269.99 (orig. $599.99); ebay.com

Samsung HW-MS750 Sound+ Premium Soundbar, $449.99 (orig. $699.99); samsung.com

Available 11/21 at 10:00 p.m. EST! Sony XB20 Wireless Speaker, $50 (orig. $99.99); walmart.com

All-New Echo Plus (2nd Gen), $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com Available 11/22! The new Echo Dot will be $25.99 off for only $24 only (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

The new Echo Plus will be $40 off for $109.99 (orig. $149.99); amazon.com Available 11/22! The new Echo Show will be $50 for $179.99 (orig. $229.99); amazon.com

Tablets

Samsung Galaxy Tab S3 9.7-Inch (S Pen included), Silver, $449.99 (orig. $549.99); samsung.com

Samsung Galaxy Tab E Lite 7-Inch 8GB Tablet – Android 4.4, $69.99; orig. $119.99; walmart.com

All New Fire HD 10 Kids Edition Tablet, 10-Inch 1080p Full HD Display, 32 GB, Blue Kid-Proof Case, $149.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

iPad with Wi-Fi (Latest Model); jet.com Available 11/22! All New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com

All New Fire HD 8 Tablet with Hands-Free Alexa, $49.99 (orig. $79.99); amazon.com Available 11/22! Kindle Paperwhite E-Reader (7th Generation), $79.99 (orig. $119.99); amazon.com

More Tech Deals!

DJI Mavic Pro Fly More Combo, $999.99 (orig. $1,599.99); ebay.com

Nest Cam Indoor Security Camera, $129 (orig. $199); jet.com Available 11/22! Echo Look will be $150 off for $49.99 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com