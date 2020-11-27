The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Is $360 Off Right Now — Plus More Black Friday Laptop Deals
You won’t have to leave the comfort of your own home to shop many of this year’s most impressive Black Friday deals. Big-name retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have lowered the prices on thousands of laptops for the occasion, so if you’re in need of a new work-from-home device, now’s the time to add to cart.
Among the devices marked down for Black Friday 2020 are the 13.3-inch MacBook Air for $200 off, along with the HP Chromebook X360 Touchscreen Laptop on sale for $361. Even the Microsoft Surface is discounted right now, which any devotee knows is rare. You can shop the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 for as low as $599, a whopping $360 off its original price.
Gamers, in particular, are in luck this year, with tons of state-of-the-art gaming laptops seeing steep Cyber Week price cuts. For instance, the Lenovo Legion 5 15-Inch Gaming Laptop, which features an anti-glare HD screen, is available for $100 off. Those searching for a more affordable gaming laptop will find their match with the Dell 15-Inch Gaming G3 Laptop; at $744, it boasts a lightning fast refresh rate and 512GB of storage.
No matter what type of laptop you’re looking for, our comprehensive list of reduced-price picks has you covered. Keep scrolling to discover 15 of the biggest Black Friday laptop deals to shop right now.
Best Apple Laptop Deals:
- MacBook Air 13.3-Inch with 256GB, $799.99 (orig. $999.99); bestbuy.com
- MacBook Pro 13-Inch Display with Touch Bar and 256GB, $1,149.99 (orig. $1,299.99); bestbuy.com
- MacBook Air 13.3-Inch with 512GB, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299.99); bestbuy.com
Best Microsoft Laptop Deals:
- Microsoft 12.3-Inch Surface Pro 7 with 128GB, $599 (orig. $959); bestbuy.com
- Microsoft 12.3-Inch Surface Pro 7 with 256GB, $899 (orig. 1,329); bestbuy.com
- Microsoft 12.3-Inch Surface Pro 7 with 128GB, $799 (orig. $1,029); bestbuy.com
Best Acer Laptop Deals:
- Acer 13.5-Inch Spin Convertible Laptop with 512GB, $899.99 (orig. $1,099.99); amazon.com
- Acer 15.6-Inch Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with 256GB, $889.99 (orig. $1,049.99); amazon.com
- Acer 14-Inch Swift 5 Intel Evo Thin and Light Laptop with 1TB, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299.99); amazon.com
Best Chromebook Laptop Deals:
- HP 14-Inch Chromebook X360 Touchscreen Laptop with 32GB, $360.71 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
- Samsung Galaxy 13.3-Inch Ultra HD Chromebook with 256GB, $799 (orig. $999); bestbuy.com
- Asus 14-Inch Chromebook Flip C434 with Touchscreen and 64GB, $529.05 (orig. $569.99); amazon.com
Best Dell Laptop Deals:
- Dell 15-Inch Gaming G3 Laptop with 512GB, $743.99 (orig. $893.34); amazon.com
- Dell 15.6-Inch Inspiron 15 Laptop with 512GB, $599.99 (orig. $799.99); bestbuy.com
- Dell 13.4-Inch XPS 2-in-1 Laptop with 256GB, $1,299.99 (orig. $1,549.99); bestbuy.com
Best Lenovo Laptop Deals:
- Lenovo Legion 5 15-Inch Gaming Laptop with 512GB, $999.99 (orig. $1,099.99); bestbuy.com
- Lenovo 14-Inch ThinkPad T490 Laptop with 256GB, $889 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com
- Lenovo 14-Inch Yoga C740 Laptop with 256GB, $549.99 (orig. $799.99); bestbuy.com
