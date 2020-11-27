Shop

The Microsoft Surface Pro 7 Is $360 Off Right Now — Plus More Black Friday Laptop Deals

Shop 18 of the most major Black Friday 2020 laptop deals
By Tess Garcia
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

You won’t have to leave the comfort of your own home to shop many of this year’s most impressive Black Friday deals. Big-name retailers like Amazon and Best Buy have lowered the prices on thousands of laptops for the occasion, so if you’re in need of a new work-from-home device, now’s the time to add to cart.   

Among the devices marked down for Black Friday 2020 are the 13.3-inch MacBook Air for $200 off, along with the HP Chromebook X360 Touchscreen Laptop on sale for $361. Even the Microsoft Surface is discounted right now, which any devotee knows is rare. You can shop the 12.3-inch Surface Pro 7 for as low as $599, a whopping $360 off its original price.

Gamers, in particular, are in luck this year, with tons of state-of-the-art gaming laptops seeing steep Cyber Week price cuts. For instance, the Lenovo Legion 5 15-Inch Gaming Laptop, which features an anti-glare HD screen, is available for $100 off. Those searching for a more affordable gaming laptop will find their match with the Dell 15-Inch Gaming G3 Laptop; at $744, it boasts a lightning fast refresh rate and 512GB of storage.

RELATED: Hulu’s $1.99 Black Friday Deal Is Back, and It’s Too Good to Miss

No matter what type of laptop you’re looking for, our comprehensive list of reduced-price picks has you covered. Keep scrolling to discover 15 of the biggest Black Friday laptop deals to shop right now.

Best Apple Laptop Deals:

  • MacBook Air 13.3-Inch with 256GB, $799.99 (orig. $999.99); bestbuy.com
  • MacBook Pro 13-Inch Display with Touch Bar and 256GB, $1,149.99 (orig. $1,299.99); bestbuy.com
  • MacBook Air 13.3-Inch with 512GB, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299.99); bestbuy.com

Best Microsoft Laptop Deals:

  • Microsoft 12.3-Inch Surface Pro 7 with 128GB, $599 (orig. $959); bestbuy.com
  • Microsoft 12.3-Inch Surface Pro 7 with 256GB, $899 (orig. 1,329); bestbuy.com
  • Microsoft 12.3-Inch Surface Pro 7 with 128GB, $799 (orig. $1,029); bestbuy.com

Best Acer Laptop Deals:

  • Acer 13.5-Inch Spin Convertible Laptop with 512GB, $899.99 (orig. $1,099.99); amazon.com
  • Acer 15.6-Inch Nitro 5 Gaming Laptop with 256GB, $889.99 (orig. $1,049.99); amazon.com
  • Acer 14-Inch Swift 5 Intel Evo Thin and Light Laptop with 1TB, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,299.99); amazon.com

Best Chromebook Laptop Deals:

  • HP 14-Inch Chromebook X360 Touchscreen Laptop with 32GB, $360.71 (orig. $379.99); amazon.com
  • Samsung Galaxy 13.3-Inch Ultra HD Chromebook with 256GB, $799 (orig. $999); bestbuy.com
  • Asus 14-Inch Chromebook Flip C434 with Touchscreen and 64GB, $529.05 (orig. $569.99); amazon.com

Best Dell Laptop Deals:

  • Dell 15-Inch Gaming G3 Laptop with 512GB, $743.99 (orig. $893.34); amazon.com
  • Dell 15.6-Inch Inspiron 15 Laptop with 512GB, $599.99 (orig. $799.99); bestbuy.com
  • Dell 13.4-Inch XPS 2-in-1 Laptop with 256GB, $1,299.99 (orig. $1,549.99); bestbuy.com

Best Lenovo Laptop Deals:

  • Lenovo Legion 5 15-Inch Gaming Laptop with 512GB, $999.99 (orig. $1,099.99); bestbuy.com
  • Lenovo 14-Inch ThinkPad T490 Laptop with 256GB, $889 (orig. $999.99); amazon.com
  • Lenovo 14-Inch Yoga C740 Laptop with 256GB, $549.99 (orig. $799.99); bestbuy.com

Shop More Black Friday 2020 Deals:

Shop
View All
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com