Amazon and Walmart Are Offering Huge Gaming Deals Right Now — Like an Xbox One S for Under $200

Here’s a comprehensive list of all the gaming deals you should shop right now
If you’re a gamer, the holidays might be less about basting turkeys in the kitchen and more about besting your family members at Mario Kart — and luckily, Black Friday is one of the best times of the year to find great video game deals.
This year, Nintendo is already offering discounts on many accessories to the Nintendo Switch, including the Pro Controller for the Switch and the Joy-Cons, weeks before Thanksgiving. And while we’re still waiting for the Switch’s console bundle deals to drop, we expect to see deals like last year with bundles up to 10 percent off.
In the meantime, Nintendo’s rival Sony is already offering a 10 percent off deal on its PlayStation 4 Slim on Amazon, plus 11 percent off the newly-released Call of Duty: Modern Warfare. But don’t forget about Microsoft’s Xbox systems either! Walmart has quietly rolled out great deals on the Xbox One S, with the digital edition console currently priced at less than $200. You can also get the Xbox One X, successor to the S, in a bundle with Tom Clancy’s The Division 2 for 20 percent off.
So whether you’re looking to update your current games and gears, or want to switch to another gaming system, we’ve rounded up some of the best video game deals available. Check out our list below to find the greatest discounts on the Nintendo Switch, the PlayStation 4, and the Xbox One systems before the Black Friday madness even begins.
Best Console Deals
- PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console, $282.94 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB All-Digital Edition Console, $199 (orig. $249.99); walmart.com
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB NBA 2K19 Bundle in White, $203 (orig. $299.99); walmart.com
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle, $230 (orig. $299.99); walmart.com
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 Bundle, $279 (orig. $299.99); walmart.com
- Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB Forza Horizon 4 LEGO Speed Champions Bundle, $279 (orig. $299); walmart.com
- Microsoft Xbox One X 1TB Division 2 Bundle in Black, $399 (orig. $499); walmart.com
- Microsoft Xbox One X PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS Bundle, $384.37 (orig. $499.99); walmart.com
Best Gaming Accessories Deals
- Xbox Wireless Controller in Black, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Xbox Wireless Adapter for Windows 10, $23.27 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
- Xbox One Play and Charge Kit, $19.99 (orig. $24.99); amazon.com
- Kingston HyperX CloudX Stinger Core Gaming Headset, $24.99 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- PlayStation VR Trover + Five Nights Bundle, $269.99 (orig. $299.99); amazon.com
- Sony Playstation 4 DualShock 4 Controller in Black, $43.95 (orig. $59.99); walmart.com
- PowerA Dual Charging Dock for PlayStation 4, $18.78 (orig. $24.96); walmart.com
- Nintendo Switch Pro Controller, $62.98 (orig. $69); walmart.com
- Nintendo Joy-Con (Left/Right) in Neon Red, $79.99 (orig. $85.90); amazon.com
- Nintendo Joy-Con Charging Grip, $24.97 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
Best Nintendo Switch Video Game Deals
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, $49.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe, $43.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Super Mario Party, $43.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, $43.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Super Mario Maker 2, $43.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Mario Tennis Aces, $38.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Splatoon 2, $43.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, $49.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Pokkén Tournament DX, $49.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Mario & Sonic at the Olympic Games: Tokyo 2020, $49.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Best Xbox One Video Game Deals
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, $52.97 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- F1 2019 Anniversary Edition, $44.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Madden NFL 20, $44.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- FIFA 20 Standard Edition, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- NHL 20, $39.92 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- NBA 2K20 Legend Edition, $69.99 (orig. $99.99); amazon.com
- Assassin’s Creed Odyssey Standard Edition, $27 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Just Dance 2019 Standard Edition, $22.97 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- Hello Neighbor, $19.53 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
- Borderlands 3, $44.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
Best PlayStation 4 Video Game Deals
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition, $34 (orig. $39.99); amazon.com
- God of War, $19.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com
- Madden NFL 20, $43.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- NBA 2K20, $44.94 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Control, $44.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Days Gone, $33.42 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- FIFA 20 Standard Edition, $39.99 (orig. $59.99); amazon.com
- Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition, $34.34 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
- Sonic Forces: Standard Edition, $15.99 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
- Pac-Man Championship Edition 2 + Arcade Game Series, $14 (orig. $19.99); amazon.com
Best Gaming Laptop Deals
- Acer Predator Helios 300 gaming laptop, $1,099.99 (orig. $1,199.99); amazon.com
- ASUS ROG Strix Scar III gaming laptop, $1,649.99 (orig. $1,799.99); amazon.com
- ASUS ROG Zephyrus S Thin and Portable gaming laptop, $2,199.99 (orig. $2,399.99); amazon.com
- Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop, $2,299.99 (orig. $2,599.99); amazon.com