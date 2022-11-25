Black Friday Deal Alert! Apple AirPods Are at Their Lowest Prices Ever at Amazon

These hot holiday gifts are at risk of selling out soon thanks to impressive Black Friday deals.

Amazon dropped Black Friday sales on all four Apple AirPods, putting the popular headphones at some of their lowest prices to date. Shoppers can save up to 43 percent on the most-reviewed AirPods (second generation) and get them for $90, while the brand newly released AirPods Pro, which came out this fall, are going for their best price ever.

Black Friday Apple AirPods Deals

While all four editions are a hit with reviewers and tend to be in demand during the holiday season, the second generation Apple AirPods, which are the brand's most affordable style, may be the first to sell out. They're now a staggering 43 percent off, which is one of the biggest discounts ever applied to AirPods to date.

The second generation are the most basic in terms of capabilities, but don't let that fool you into thinking they don't offer an incredible experience. This now-$90 edition is the most reviewed of the assortment with 482,000 five-star ratings, and they're a gadget you'll become "obsessed with" and use "every day," according to owners.

They come with all of the standard features that made AirPods famous, including fast Bluetooth pairing, a truly wireless design, in-case charging that can be used on the go, and on-ear controls that let you skip or pause songs with a gentle tap.

The earbuds last for five hours on a single charge, but offer 24 hours of battery life with the case. And reviewers say the sound quality is "exceptional" for the price point. If you're after an impressive under-$100 gift for the holidays, these are your best bet.

The new second generation Apple AirPods Pro, which were released in September, are also at risk of running out of stock, especially considering that this Black Friday deal puts them at their lowest price to date. They are the most impressive of the assortment in terms of features, and that means they're likely to be a coveted gift this year.

This upgraded edition comes with all of the standard features and a slew of new ones. Most notably, they offer noise cancellation (unlike the $90 pair) that's now two times stronger than its predecessor. The Pros also now come with an extended range of tip sizes, making them more comfortable for various ear shapes and sizes.

The battery life has improved too. The earbuds last for six hours on a single charge, and the charging case now offers 30 hours of power. They're water- and sweat-resistant, and the touch controls now allow for changes to the volume with a gentle sliding motion on the earbud. Plus, folks who tend to misplace items will love the added light and sound they emit when you use the Find My app to locate them.

As a shopping editor who's tested hundreds of products, I wasn't expecting to find the new AirPods Pro to be remarkable, but they're one of the best gadgets I've used this year. You can feel confident that tech lovers, Apple fans, and anyone who's always streaming entertainment will be delighted to receive these AirPods.

Shoppers looking for something in between these two models in terms of price and features should consider the third generation Apple AirPods, which are also marked down for Black Friday. They were released in September, and they come with the same battery life, sweat- and water-resistant design, and MagSafe charging as the Pro, but cost less.

While they don't offer noise cancelation, they do come with Apple's personalized spatial audio technology (like the Pro), which offers every user a custom listening experience based on their head's shape and size. It's easy to set up with your iPhone in the settings section.

Reviewers love the third generation too, giving them a five-star rating for their sound quality, battery life, and overall functionality. Owners call them a "great gift" and rave about the customizable spatial audio, saying it's "like surround sound in your head."

And for those who are after the look and feel of a more traditional headphone, there are the Apple AirPods Max. These beauties are the only AirPods offered in different hues, making them a bit more fun than the others, and all five colors are all currently marked down.

Just like the AirPods Pro, they come with noise cancellation and spatial audio, but they are unique in their on-ear design, which features comfortable memory foam ear cushions. And while they don't feature any kind of on-the-go charging capability (you'll need to plug these into an outlet), these powerhouses offer 20 hours of battery life on a single charge, making them great for travel, especially long flights.

They've racked up more than 8,000 five-star ratings, and reviewers describe them as a "luxury" and call their sound quality "magical." So even though they're an investment, owners say they're worth every penny. Gamers, anyone who travels a lot, or those that use headphones for long listening sessions will love these.

These AirPods deals are just the start. Amazon has special savings on all kinds of Apple tech for Black Friday, including discounts on Apple Watches, iPads, and plenty of accessories. Given Apple's huge following, rave reviews, and popularity around the holidays, many of these gadgets are likely to move quickly or sell out completely before Black Friday ends.

More Apple Black Friday Deals

Start your shopping with Apple AirPods deals below, or head to Amazon's Apple store to browse all of the brand's Black Friday markdowns. You can also check out Amazon's Black Friday sale to see everything that's discounted — just be sure to get what you want before the prices go back up and items sell out.

