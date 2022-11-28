Cyber Monday's Best Apple AirPods and Watch Deals

If you missed Amazon's Black Friday deals, don't fret! Some of the best ones are happening now for Cyber Monday.

Amazon's Cyber Monday sale is, in many cases, better than its Black Friday one. Case in point: These markdowns on Apple AirPods and Watches, which include the most reviewed pair of AirPods for their lowest price ever. The second generation with 483,000 five-star ratings are just $79, and the brand new Apple AirPods Pro (second generation) are also at their best price to date.

Apple AirPods Cyber Monday Deals

Shoppers who perused Amazon's Black Friday sale may have noticed that several editions of AirPods were out of stock. While the third generation is still unavailable as of this writing, the wildly popular second generation AirPods are back in stock and 50 percent off. The now-$79 earbuds are Amazon's best-selling electronic overall, and they tend to be an in-demand gift year after year, which means this deal will move fast.

The second generation are the most basic in terms of features, but don't let that deter you. They come with all of the capabilities that made AirPods famous, like fast Bluetooth pairing, a truly wireless design, on-ear tappable controls that let you pause or skip songs with a touch, and in-case charging that offers up to 24 hours of battery life without an outlet.

They've earned high ratings for their easy-to-use design, sound quality, comfort, and overall value. Reviewers call them a "great gift," an "amazing product," and one of their "favorite purchases" ever.

For those who are looking to snag the latest edition and take advantage of the snazziest capabilities, you'll want to get the second generation of the Apple AirPods Pro. This version was released this fall, and they've already received rave reviews from shoppers and editors alike.

The AirPods Pro look a little bit different than the standard version, and that's because they come with removable tips in various sizes, offering a more custom fit and ensuring that they stay in place through workouts. The Pros also boast a water- and sweat-resistant design and two listening options — a transparency mode that lets you hear your surroundings, and active noise cancellation that's two times stronger than its predecessor.

And this latest release of the Pro comes with tons of neat features, like a longer battery life. The earbuds now last for up to six hours on a single charge, and the case offers a battery life of 30 hours. Users can now control the volume by simply sliding their finger along the edge of the AirPods. And owners can quickly find their AirPods using the Find My app on their iPhone, which will activate a light and sound on the case for faster locating.

Since their debut, they've achieved 3,000 five-star ratings, and given Apple's huge fan following and all of the impressive new features that come with this version, they're also destined to be a popular gift this holiday season. Reviewers "highly recommend" them and write that they are "well worth the investment."

The brand's AirPods Max headphones are also in stock and on sale. These are the only AirPods that come in an assortment of colors (including fun shades like pink, blue, and green). And they're the only ones that offer memory foam ear cushions, making them ideal for extended use. Their battery lasts for up to 20 hours on a single charge, so they're great for travel and long days at the office, too. And just like the AirPods Pro, they also offer noise cancellation.

To date they've received over 8,000 five-star ratings. Reviewers call them "luxurious," "top notch," and a great "treat yourself" purchase.

Apple Watch Cyber Monday Deals

Several Apple Watches are also still available and marked down for Cyber Monday. In fact, the three latest releases all come with savings.

The most affordable, the Apple Watch SE (second generation), may be the first to go. It offers all of the standard features that Apple Watch fans rave about, like the ability to respond to texts and calls and built-in fall and crash detection. And of course, it comes with several features and apps that make it easy to track your activity, workouts, sleep patterns, and more health metrics.

The Apple Watch Series 8 offers all of that, plus a larger watch face, a battery that charges faster, an always-on display, and a new temperature-sensing capability, which can be helpful for tracking ovulation. Shoppers can also get it in a more durable stainless steel design, which is not offered in the SE. But like the SE, this is likely to be a popular holiday gift, so both deals may go quickly.

And adventure seekers should consider the new Apple Watch Ultra, which is designed to be the ultimate companion for trail running, ocean dives, and all kinds of activities. It's brighter than the other two and "swimproof" for recreational diving up to 40 meters, and the battery can last for 36 hours on a single charge.

And that's not all. Apple iPads, MacBook laptops, and AirTags are also on sale. While all of Apple's gadgets have received impressive reviews, Apple's AirTags have become wildly popular this year and now have 74,000 five-star ratings. The small and handy tracker can be attached to luggage, keys, phones, and other devices, allowing you to keep tabs on anything you value. And at just $25 apiece, they're one of the most affordable gifts from Apple's assortment.

More Cyber Monday Deals

Head to Amazon's Cyber Monday sale to browse the complete assortment, or grab the best Apple tech deals from our list below. These Apple offers are bound to move fast, so don't wait until the last minute, especially if you're planning to buy these as gifts.

