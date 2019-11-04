Amazon’s Best-Selling Devices Are Already on Major Sale Right Now — with Prices Starting at Just $20

Image zoom amazon

It’s November, which means Black Friday is officially just around the corner. While Amazon is slated to have crazy-good deals on the big day (as usual), the retail giant has already kicked off holiday sales that will last through November 23. During its “HoliDeals” event, Amazon is offering daily discounts on everything from fashion to kitchen essentials — and right now, even its popular devices are on sale.

Amazon’s devices were a huge hit during Prime Day 2019 thanks to their dirt cheap price tags — in fact, the Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, and Fire TV Stick 4K were all top-sellers worldwide. While we expect the deals to be similar (or even better!) for Black Friday this year, the retail giant is already offering some seriously good discounts on its beloved electronics. The Echo Show 5 ($60; amazon.com) is currently being sold at the lowest price it’s ever been, and you can even snag an Echo Dot for just $30 right now (which is just $5 less than it was during Black Friday last year).

Buy It! Echo Show 5, $60 (orig. $90); amazon.com, Echo Dot, $30 (orig. $50); amazon.com

Even the Fire TV Stick 4K is on sale for $40 — the lowest we’ve ever seen it drop is $35, so we still consider this early bird price slash to be a pretty good deal.

Buy It! Fire TV Stick 4K, $40 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com

And if you’re wondering if you really need an Amazon device in your life, just check out the number of reviews they’ve racked up to see why you do — both models of the Fire TV Sticks have over 64,000 five-star reviews combined, for example. Not to mention, shoppers tend to leave long, in-depth reviews on the devices, describing exactly why each is a must-have.

“I love this device! I had been eyeing the Echo Spot for a while for its price point and ability to video call, and then this Echo Show 5 compact was released: I liked the square screen a lot more than the round one on the spot. The larger Echo Show that I also wanted was just not in my price range — I had to be able to afford to purchase multiple devices for me and my kids so we all have a way to see each other and talk regularly,” one shopper wrote. “I actually love the smaller size — it fits better in compact areas like my bedside and on my computer desk. I don’t regret this purchase at all! I love how easy I can connect with family… Everyone loves them! Bonus, I can control my smart home devices from this all hands free: lights, appliances, gadgets, and Alexa devices. Best purchase this year!”

And if you’re interested in shopping other electronics, Amazon recently curated a handy electronics gift guide that contains everything from gaming to headphones. Below, shop more Amazon devices on sale, and check out the retail giant’s deals on all its devices here.

Buy It! Echo Input, $19.99 (orig. $34.99); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Plus 2nd Generation with Free Philips Hue Bulb, $119.99 (orig. $179.98); amazon.com

Buy It! Echo Wall Clock, $24.99 (orig. $29.99); amazon.com