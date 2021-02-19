5,600 Amazon Reviewers Rave About This ‘Handy’ Wireless Charger That Doubles as a Bluetooth Speaker — and It’s on Sale

If working from home or being separated from loved ones has led you to use your phone more than ever, this marked down, reviewer-loved find may be just what you need.
More than 5,600 Amazon shoppers rave about this Belkin wireless charger that's also a Bluetooth speaker and phone stand, calling it "awesome," "handy," and even their "best purchase ever." The versatile electronic makes it easy to power your phone while listening to music or connecting over Zoom — sans cords. And for a limited time, you can get it on sale for under $40.
Buy It! Belkin Wireless Charging Stand and Bluetooth Speaker, $37.49 (orig. $49.99); amazon.com
The upright charging pad allows users to wirelessly charge their device by simply placing it in the cradle. Bluetooth pairing is fast and easy, and thanks to its frame, you can position your phone both horizontally and vertically. The built-in microphone and speakers can be used to make phone calls, FaceTime, listen to music, stream entertainment, and more, all while it powers up. And the handy piece is compatible with all Qi smartphones, including the newest Apple iPhones, Samsung Galaxy, and Google Pixel devices.
Since launching last year, the charging pad has earned over 6,700 positive reviews from users who praise its fast charging, easy setup, usefulness, and overall quality. They also love its price point, sleek look, and high-quality speakers. And many appreciate that its fast 10-watt charger works through phone cases up to 3mm in thickness.
While some owners use it in their kitchens or on their nightstands, many reviewers utilize it at their desks to make working from home a little easier, especially if they're regularly on the phone or meeting over Zoom.
"I set this up at my home workstation and have absolutely loved it," one reviewer wrote. "The Bluetooth speaker is great for FaceTime calls (or Zoom). Rather than being dependent on your phone's speakers, the device's speaker and microphone produce far better sound quality on both ends. I often use this little speaker for listening to audiobooks as I work and it works great for that. It has proven to be a well-made, very useful device that will continue to reside on my workstation for daily use."
"In the current state of working from home, you need all the conveniences you can get. This speaker and charging stand does just that," another reviewer chimed in. "The sound quality is pretty good, and it's convenient to have your phone right next to you on your desk."Whether you're hoping to tidy up your desk (goodbye tangled cords!), get yourself a new Bluetooth speaker, or upgrade your work-from-home setup, this now-$38 gadget will do it all. There's no indication of how long this Amazon deal will last, so be sure to grab it now if you want to get it at this discounted price.
