Lifestyle Tech PSA: Today Only, These Beats Headphones with 47,000 Perfect Ratings Are 50% Off at Amazon “I love them so much more than AirPods” By Amy Schulman Amy Schulman Website Amy Schulman has been a news and deals writer, strategist, and expert in the home and kitchen space with a focus on data and trends since 2019 at Dotdash Meredith. She has been writing and editing professionally for more than five years. Now at PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more. Previously, Amy was a food editor and journalist where she she crafted restaurant guides, interviewed local chefs and experts for reported features, reviewed restaurants, and sourced, reviewed, and tested the best products in the kitchen and home space. You can find her work in various publications like InStyle, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Travel & Leisure, and more. Amy is an excellent editor and strong storyteller, using her passions to dictate what she writes about. People Editorial Guidelines Published on December 17, 2022 05:00 AM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Photo: Amazon If you're still on the hunt for holiday gifts — or just looking for a deal in general — you're in luck: Amazon has launched a section of Very Merry deals, which rotates every day with not-to-be-missed sales on everything from fashion to kitchen appliances. And right now, a pair of Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones have been slashed by 50 percent, bringing the price down to just $99. The headphones are designed with an Apple W1 chip and Class 1 wireless Bluetooth connectivity that works with both iOS and Android devices. Once charged, the headphones provide up to 40 hours of battery life, and thanks to its Fast Fuel technology, just five minutes of charging can give you three hours of playback when the battery is low. The headphones are adjustable and constructed with ear pads that are comfortable even after you've been wearing them for a long time. You can take calls, control music, and even activate Siri with the buttons on the side of the headphones. Plus, the sound quality is premium, complete with acoustics that are clear and well-balanced. Shoppers can choose from three solid colors, including red and rose gold. Amazon Buy It! Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $99 (orig. $199.95); amazon.com Calling all shoppers! Sign up to get hand-picked deals, celebrity fashion inspo, and more delivered by text message. More than 47,000 Amazon shoppers have given the headphones a five-star rating, with reviewers noting that the "sound quality is amazing" and are "worth every penny." One user said, "These are used every single day and have held up great," while another added: "I love them so much more than AirPods." A third five-star reviewer explained that they purchased the headphones as a gift for his girlfriend, writing, "She loves them and takes them to the gym almost every day. She tells me they cancel all outside noise and are loud and clear." Plus, he wrote, "She said she would not want any other headphones." Head to Amazon to get the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones while they're under $110. Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more. See More from PEOPLE Shopping There Are Tons of Cozy Sweaters on Sale at Amazon Right Now, Starting at Just $13 Amazon's Outlet Is Packed with Flattering Holiday Dresses That Will Still Arrive in Time — Starting at Just $10 These 'Absolutely Delicious' Harry & David Boxes Are a Classic Gift, and We Have an Exclusive Sale Code