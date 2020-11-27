Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

These Celeb-Loved Headphones Are Up to 40% Off at Amazon for Black Friday

Whether you prefer sound-blocking over-the-ear headphones or discreet in-ear wireless ones, Black Friday is a great time to shop for audio devices. You can score major discounts on popular models as part of Amazon’s Black Friday sale. And right now, both the Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones and the Beats Pro Wireless Earphones are marked down to unbeatable prices.

Known for their noise-cancelling abilities, good battery life, and compatibility with Apple products, Beats are a great investment to make if you’re looking to improve your audio game.

Even celebrities like Serena Williams, Katie Holmes, and Bella Hadid have been spotted out and about wearing Beats headphones. And with so many different color options, they’re more than just a pair of headphones — they’re a fashionable accessory.

The Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphonesare 40 percent off right now, coming in at just $120. You can choose from six different colors, including everything from silver and black to neon yellow. These headphones have up to 40 hours of battery life, Bluetooth connectivity, and premium acoustics. You can adjust the size to your exact fit and stay comfortable all day long with cushioned ear cups.

“I love these headphones,” one reviewer wrote. “The battery of these headphones lasts for two to three weeks for me without charging, and the sound quality is AMAZING! They are soft and comfortable and came in wonderful condition. I definitely recommend them!”

Buy It! Beats Solo3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $119.95 (orig. $199.99); amazon.com

As for the other pair of headphones on sale, the Beats Pro Wireless Earphones have over 21,000 five-star ratings on Amazon. They’re completely wireless, fit securely in your ears with supportive hooks, and are both sweat- and water-resistant. You can get up to nine hours of listening time, and you can either control them on the buds themselves or with your voice. Choose from seven different color options, which range from 20 to 36 percent off.

“The sound quality and noise cancellation are top notch, which is insane considering that these are wireless in-ear earphones. The battery life and Bluetooth range are both really good as well. I was able to walk from my second floor apartment to my car before it disconnected from my iPhone 11,” a shopper said.

Buy It! Beats Pro Wireless Earphones, $159.95–$199.95 (orig. $249.95); amazon.com

Before prices go back up at midnight PT, we highly recommend taking advantage of this Black Friday deal. It’s rare to find high-quality, customer-loved headphones at such a great price.

