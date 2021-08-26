Walmart Quietly Cut Prices on These Popular Laptops and Tablets — Up to 43% Off
In some areas, the school year has already started, but if you're still in need of a new laptop or tablet, Walmart has you covered with a plethora of online deals that are worth looking into. To help you get started, we sifted through the site to curate a list of the best options that cost as little as $69. You'll find everything from an Apple iPad Air to a Samsung Chromebook, and they're all up to 43 percent off. But hurry, these deals won't last long.
Whether you're a teacher, a student, or a parent, these laptops and tablets are ideal for almost any situation. Some, like the Lenovo Celeron Touch Chromebook and the Acer SpinTouchscreen MediaTek Chromebook, feature a two-in-one design that allows you to use them as both a laptop and a tablet by rotating the screen. This is a great option for kids and college students who enjoy digital art and prefer to take notes online. The best part? Both are on sale for less than $200, which is almost unheard of for this type of device.
Back-to-school essentials are the main priority, but if you're looking for something that can handle schoolwork plus gaming, the HP Pavilion Gaming laptop should be on your radar while it's marked down by more than $100. It uses a NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 graphics card to produce high-quality imagery and features enhanced audio to further upgrade your gaming experience. Moreover, with 256GB of built-in storage and 8GB of RAM, you'll have the capacity to run your games and school software smoothly.
Each device has its own pros and cons, but they're all great options for school, work, and beyond, so you really can't go wrong. Below, you'll see a list of deals Walmart has to offer on laptops and tablets to help you find one that fits your needs — there's something for practically every budget.
The Best Laptops on Sale at Walmart
- Samsung Chromebook Intel Celeron Processor, $229 (orig. $319)
- Lenovo C340 Celeron Touch Chromebook, $199 (orig. $309.99)
- Acer SpinTouchscreen MediaTek Chromebook, $168 (orig. $299)
- HP Pavilion Gaming FHD Intel Core i5, $679 (orig. $799)
- HP Intel Pentium Chromebook, $224.99 (orig. 279)
The Best Tablets on Sale at Walmart
- Apple iPad Air, $649.99 (orig. $749)
- Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Tablet with S Pen, $579 (orig. $649.99)
- Onn. Tablet Pro, $69 (orig. $99)
