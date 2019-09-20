Amazon Slashed the Price of the Apple Watch Series 5 for Launch Day

Image zoom Amazon

Apple fans, the wait is over!

The new Apple Watch Series 5 just dropped on Amazon and other retailers like Walmart, Best Buy, and of course, Apple. The latest smartwatch, which is Prime-eligible on Amazon, starts at just $384 (compared to $399 on Apple.com) and comes with a slew of new tech and design features like a larger face, sleeker case, upgraded heart sensor, and more.

Image zoom

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 5, $384; amazon.com

Shoppers can get the latest version in 40mm or 44mm watch faces with or without cellular in a range of stylish shades including space gray, silver, and gold. With even more bands to choose from — sport bands in pink sand, stone, white, and black, or the milanese loop bands in black and gold — there are plenty of options to choose from.

New Apple Watch Series 5

New and exciting tech features include an “always-on” Retina display, allowing you to see the time and face at any time. This model also comes with fall detection and an optimized optical heart sensor. Not to mention, a redesigned face, which features a 30 percent larger screen and less-bulky case.

Image zoom Amazon

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 5, $384; amazon.com

The new addition also has all of the same features Apple fans have come to love in its other watches, like built-in Apple Pay and activity tracking, plus the ability to stream music, make phone calls, send texts, and much more.

Those not ready to drop a few hundred on a new timepiece can go for the Apple Watch Series 3, which is currently marked down to just $199 on Amazon. The Series 4 is also on sale and discounted at $379 on Amazon.

If you’re ready to upgrade your wrist, skip the line at the store and add the new gadget to your cart before it runs out of stock or sells out. We have a feeling it’s going to move fast.