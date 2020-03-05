The Apple Watch Series 5 Is at Its Lowest Price Ever on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom

Great news, shoppers! You don’t have to wait months until Prime Day to score an impressive deal on an Apple Watch.

Amazon just launched a series of discounts on the Apple Watch Series 5, marking down almost every size and color of the brand’s newest smartwatch (including both the GPS and Cellular and GPS-only models). While some are out of stock at the moment, more are on the way, meaning you can still place your order and secure these savings now.

Apple Watch Series 5 Amazon Deals:

For a limited time, shoppers can get the Apple Watch Series 5 (40mm, GPS) for just $379, which is its lowest price to date. The rare offer even beats Amazon’s Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales, when the cult-favorite watch was discounted to $384.99.

Those after a larger watch can also save on the Series 5 in its 44mm size (GPS). The latest Apple Watch with GPS and Cellular is discounted, too, including both the 40mm and 44mm size. If you notice a coupon available in the listing, simply elect to use it and you’ll see the savings applied when you check out.

The Best Apple Deals on Amazon

Furthermore, Apple fans can score savings on its other products, like its latest iPad, which is now just $280 (orig. $329), along with its insanely popular AirPods and top-rated Macbook Air laptops. There’s no word from Amazon on how long these deals will last, but if previous sales are any indication, these Apple deals are going to sell out fast.

