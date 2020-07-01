The Apple Watch Is Now at Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon

There are tons of Fourth of July sales launching over the next few days, but this new Amazon deal may be one of the most impressive offers you’ll see all week.

Amazon just launched two Apple Watch deals: The Apple Watch Series 3 is marked down to $169, which is its lowest price ever, while select colors of the Apple Watch Series 5 are now $100 off and going for just $329 (also its best price to date). The retailer hasn’t announced how long these deals will last, though they’re both likely to move fast.

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS, 38mm), $169 (orig. $199); amazon.com

The sleek Series 3 timepiece, which is also Amazon’s best-selling smartwatch overall, has received nearly 5,000 five-star reviews from shoppers who love its sleep- and activity-tracking features, versatility, and overall value. This earlier edition comes with nearly all of the same features as the Series 5 but features a slightly smaller watchface and comes in fewer colors.

The Series 5 launched in 2019 and is the latest smartwatch from the brand. The newer timepiece is slightly larger and comes with a few upgrades, like an always-on retina display, an electrical heart sensor, fall detection, and a faster processing system. However, both models are swim-proof, come with built-in Apple Pay, and are ideal for staying connected to calls, texts, and all of your favorite apps on the go.

Not only are these some of the best Fourth of July promotions slated for this week, they’re also likely to be among the first to sell out. If you want to get your hands on one of these discounted Apple Watches, add them to your cart now. And don’t forget, Prime members (or anyone who signs up for a free 30-day trial) get free and fast shipping on this eligible order, ensuring you’ll have the gadget in no time.