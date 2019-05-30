This Is Not a Drill — You Can Snag an Apple Watch for Under $200 on Amazon Right Now

Image zoom

If you’ve long wanted an Apple Watch, but have been waiting for a rare sale or special sign to come along, get excited because now is officially one of the best times to buy the popular smart watch at an impressive discount.

You can get the Apple Watch Series 3 for just $199 on Amazon right now thanks to its new sale, which will save you 29 percent on its typical retail price, and get 40 percent off its original $329 launch price.

The sale applies to the Series 3 in its 38mm size in both the silver and space gray styles, though you can also score $80 off the larger 42mm size in the space gray hue. What’s more, Apple’s Series 3 watch with GPS + Cellular is also $80 off and several of its Series 4 editions are on sale, too.

The Best Apple Watch Deals on Amazon:

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm, $199 (orig. $279); amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 42mm, $229 (orig. $309); amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 38 mm, $299 (orig. $379); amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS + Cellular) 42mm, $329 (orig. $409); amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS) 40mm, $349 (orig. $399); amazon.com

Apple Watch Series 4 (GPS + Cellular) 40mm, $449 (orig. $499); amazon.com

The best-selling Series 3 edition is Amazon’s most reviewed Apple Watch, which makes this sale even more noteworthy. Shoppers love its long battery life, easy-to-use interface, durability, and versatility, earning it an impressive 4.8-star rating. Reviewers say they use it non-stop, claiming it’s a piece you don’t realize you need until you get it.

With the Series 3 version, there are so many neat features that will allow you to leave your phone at home. You can your track workouts, calories burned, heart rate, and fitness goals, stream music, check the weather, and pay for purchases with Apple Pay, in addition to sending and receiving calls, texts, and emails. It’s also water-resistant (yes, you can go swimming with it) and its battery will last up to 18 hours on a single charge.

“Long story short: I thought I would regret purchasing this and that it would be a waste of money, but I am extremely happy that I did,” one reviewer wrote. “I utilize it more than I thought I would and I love all of the features on it.”

“It’s not even about style, there’s just a huge practicality of having a small device attached to your wrist that makes so many problems go away,” another reviewer wrote. “There’s a small miracle that happens when you can answer your phone with your hands full, or glance down to see the text message you just got. I can leave the house and it’s not even a problem if I left my phone, or go for a walk without having a heavy phone in my pocket. It’s all those small little ways that make for a stupidly brilliant product.”

“I’ve been one of those that rolled my eyes at this watch because who really needs this right? I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how much I love this,” another chimed in. “How have I lived without it?”

We have a feeling this incredible Apple Watch deal is just one of the many incredible tech sales to come ahead of Amazon’s annual Prime Day later this summer, so get your carts ready because this special sale — and the many more to come — will go fast.