The Series 3 is on sale and it’s bound to sell out

This Is Not a Drill — You Can Snag an Apple Watch for Under $170 This Prime Day

Calling all Apple fans! Prime Day is packed with big savings this year — and that includes some rare discounts on Apple gear.

As part of its massive two-day shopping event, Amazon launched deals on two Apple Watches. While supplies last, shoppers can get the Series 3 (40mm, GPS) on sale for $169 — its best price ever. The slightly larger Series 3 (42mm, GPS) is also marked down.

Amazon Prime Day Apple Watch Deals

Amazon’s most affordable and most reviewed Apple Watch, the Series 3, is currently going for even less than its usual price tag. The smartwatch comes with all the basic features that made the Apple Watch popular, like sleep and activity tracking, a built-in heart sensor for workouts, on-the-go Apple Pay, and the ability to receive texts and make calls from your watch. Not to mention, it includes dozens of other helpful apps and ways to stay connected. It’s earned over 44,300 five-star ratings, making it the most-reviewed edition on Amazon.

There are even more popular Apple products discounted, making now a great time to upgrade your tech or get a head start on your holiday gift shopping. AirPods and iPads are also marked down, but just like these watch deals, they’re bound to run out of stock fast.

More Prime Day Apple Deals:

Shoppers can see the complete array of promotions through Amazon’s Prime Day deals hub (there are over one million this year), or beat the rush by grabbing these Apple Watch offers below. Just be sure to move quickly because they’re likely to sell out before the massive sale ends tomorrow, October 14.

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3 (40mm, GPS), $169 (orig. $199); amazon.com

Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3 (42mm, GPS), $199 (orig. $229); amazon.com

