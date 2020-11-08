The Newest Apple Watches Are Both on Sale at Amazon This Weekend

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Now’s a really good time to get them for less and ensure they’ll arrive in time for the holidays

You can start your gift shopping now — and beat the holiday rush — thanks to a slew of impressive sales happening this weekend, including markdowns on the latest Apple Watches.

Select colors and sizes of the brand new Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 6 are included in Amazon’s early Black Friday deals. The versatile SE is going for as little as $230, whereas the nifty Series 6 is marked down to $375 while these offers last.

Amazon’s Apple Watch Deals:

More budget-minded Apple fans should check out the brand’s SE timepiece. The more affordable watch is faster than previous editions, but doesn’t cost much more and offers tons of versatile capabilities. Users can respond to texts, take phone calls, log workouts, track sleep, check their heart rate, stream entertainment, use Apple Pay, and more. Out of the entire watch collection, the SE offers an incredible bang for your buck.

Those looking for the absolute latest and greatest — and the biggest array of colors to date — should go for the Apple Watch Series 6. It offers everything available in the SE, plus an always-on Retina display, the ability to measure blood oxygen levels, and access to an ECG app for real-time heart rate data. Not to mention, two gorgeous new shades of blue and red that make it stand out from the rest.

These Amazon deals aren’t the first time the 2020 smartwatches have been discounted since launching, but they are the best prices to date. Both are bound to be popular holiday gifts, making them at risk of selling out or being backordered closer to Christmas, so if you’re hoping to save, you’ll want to place your order soon.

