Deal Alert! Apple Watches Are $100 Off at Best Buy Right Now

If you’re ready to finally take the plunge into the smartwatch world, this special offer is your rare chance to save.

Best Buy launched an early Memorial Day sale on the Apple Watch Series 5, marking down its various sizes and colors. For a limited time, shoppers can score $100 in savings on every Series 5 timepiece. The offer even applies to the Nike edition of the smartwatch.

Shop Apple Watch Deals at Best Buy:

The Series 5 is the latest watch from Apple and features several upgrades from previous editions, like an “always-on” retina display, higher-end stainless steel materials, sleeker watch face, built-in compass, and fall detection technology, just to name a few. Shoppers can snag the popular piece in its three color combinations (gold and pink, white and silver, or space gray and black)and two sizes at a discounted price while supplies last.

The handy piece of tech has earned rave reviews from shoppers who love it for monitoring workouts and activity, tracking sleep, staying connected to their other devices on the go, streaming music, taking phone calls, and more. Over 3,000 Best Buy reviewers gave it a perfect rating, praising its sharp look, versatility, and overall value.

More Apple Deals at Best Buy:

The previous Apple Series 3 smartwatch is also on sale for $179, making it an affordable alternative for those hoping to spend a bit less. It has similar health, fitness, and streaming features as current models.

This Memorial Day sale may be one of your only chances to get the Series 5 at a lower price until the holidays roll around. Given how quickly discounted Apple Watches sold out around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, they’re likely to go out of stock again, so you’ll have to move fast if you want to save.