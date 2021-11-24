The New Apple Watch Is on Sale for the First Time Ever Days Before Black Friday
Several retailers released Black Friday deals earlier than ever this year, which means you can start your holiday shopping now and still score discounts on hot gifts, like Apple Watches.
Apple's shopper-loved smartwatches are included in Amazon's massive early Black Friday sale, which has more than 10,000 deals. Shoppers can get two editions for less while these offers last: the brand new Apple Watch Series 7 and the popular Apple Watch SE with 21,000 five-star ratings.
Early Black Friday Apple Watch Deals
- Apple Watch SE, $219 (orig. $279)
- Apple Watch Series 7, $379.99 (orig. $399)
The Series 7 is the newest addition to Apple's smartwatch lineup, and it's now marked down for the first time since its release. The timepiece, which dropped in September, comes with all of the latest features and upgrades, like a bigger watchface, a more durable crack-resistant case, and faster charging. It also offers more apps, more real-time health readings, and more workout modes. Plus, it comes in an array of new colors. And while this deal lasts, shoppers can snag it for $380.
Amazon is also offering a discount on the Apple Watch SE, which has proven to be a hit with shoppers. The more budget-friendly smartwatch may be streamlined, but it still comes with all of the basic capabilities that users love, like sleep and activity tracking, real-time workout metrics, fall detection, and Bluetooth pairing that allows you to receive alerts, calls, and messages on your wrist. And while supplies last (some colors are already sold out), the popular gadget is marked down to $219.
The retailer discounted even more popular Apple products ahead of Black Friday. AirPods, iPads, and MacBooks are always in demand around the holidays, and they're also going for less while these promotions and supplies last.
More Early Black Friday Apple Deals:
- Apple AirPods (Wired Charging), $109 (orig. $159)
- Apple AirPods Max, $439.99 (orig. $549)
- Apple iPad Pro (11-Inch), $749.99 (orig. $799)
- Apple iPad Pro (12.9-Inch), $999 (orig. $1,099)
- Apple Macbook Air Laptop, $899 (orig. $999)
Apple Watches, AirPods, and other Apple tech almost always become backordered around Black Friday and Cyber Monday, and given the expert-predicted product shortages that are already happening, this year is likely to be no different. Grab these gadgets now to get started on holiday shopping — and save in the process.
