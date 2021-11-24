The New Apple Watch Is on Sale for the First Time Ever Days Before Black Friday

The Series 7 is the newest addition to Apple's smartwatch lineup, and it's now marked down for the first time since its release. The timepiece, which dropped in September, comes with all of the latest features and upgrades, like a bigger watchface, a more durable crack-resistant case, and faster charging. It also offers more apps, more real-time health readings, and more workout modes. Plus, it comes in an array of new colors. And while this deal lasts, shoppers can snag it for $380.