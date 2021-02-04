The Apple Watch 3 Is Back Down to Its Lowest Price Ever at Amazon
The Series 6 smartwatch is also on sale
After accumulating backorders for much of the holiday season, the most affordable Apple Watch is now back in stock on Amazon ahead of Valentine's Day — and it's on sale.
The Apple Watch Series 3 is in stock and marked down to its lowest price ever right now. This latest Amazon deal puts the popular smartwatch at $169. Select colors of the newest Series 6 timepiece are also discounted and going for as little as $339.
Apple Watch Deals
- Apple Watch Series 3, $169 (orig. $199)
- Apple Watch Series 6, from $339 (orig. $399)
The Series 3 is both the least expensive Apple smartwatch and also its most reviewed with over 95,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers. The smartwatch comes with all of the basic features that made the gadget famous, including sleep and activity tracking, built-in Apple Pay, the ability to receive calls and texts on the go, and a waterproof design, so you can swim and sweat worry-free. It's the cheapest way to get in on the Apple Watch experience.
The latest addition to Apple's smartwatch lineup, the Series 6, is also marked down. The 2020 release has already racked up 17,900 perfect ratings. Plus, it comes in even more colors, offers a bigger and brighter display, and boasts additional capabilities like noise monitoring, fall detection, and real time blood oxygen and heart rhythm readings.
If you're hoping to keep those New Year's resolutions going and make 2021 your healthiest year yet, a fitness tracker may be just what you need. But you'll have to hurry. Given the new all-time-low Series 3 price, it's likely to become backordered again — or even sell out completely.
Buy It! Apple Watch Series 3, $169 (orig. $199); amazon.com
Buy It! Apple Watch Series 6, from $339 (orig. $399); amazon.com
