Apple Watches Are Back in Stock and on Sale at Amazon — Just in Time for Christmas

If you’re still hoping to give and get Apple’s top-rated tech for the holidays, you’re in luck — there are a few pre-Christmas sales happening right now.

Amazon marked down select colors and sizes of several Apple Watches, including the Series 3, the Series 6, and the SE edition. And surprisingly, the latest Series 6 and the SE are both going for their Black Friday sale prices, making this a great time to snag them if you missed out last month. What’s more, they’re all in stock and available to ship in time for Christmas.

Apple Watch Deals

With three versatile models to choose from, you may be wondering which is the best for you or the special person you had in mind. Budget-minded shoppers looking for the most affordable option should go for the now-$179 Series 3: It comes with all of the best features that made the Apple Watch famous, like activity and sleep tracking, the ability to take calls and respond to texts on the go, built-in Apple Pay, and more.

Those looking to invest in a smartwatch with all of the latest capabilities should opt for the Series 6, which comes with all of the Series 3 features; a larger, always-on Retina watchface; a built-in ECG app that can measure your heart rate in real time; and a new app that provides blood oxygen levels. It’s available in new materials like stainless steel and titanium, as well as two new colors, red and navy. (FYI, the GPS and cellular version of the Series 6 comes in even more colors.)

Anyone who wants to get in on some of these impressive new features for a bit less should consider the first-ever Apple Watch SE. The now-$259 smartwatch costs just a bit more than the Series 3, but it comes with a larger display, fall detection, noise monitoring, and an upgraded processor than makes it two times faster than the cheaper model.

All three are sure to make great holiday gifts, so really, you can’t go wrong. However, all three are also at risk of selling out before these deals expire, so if you want to get one — and get it in time for Christmas — you’ll want to move fast.

